Aussie Lynbrook

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Lynbrook, Aussie Store

About us

As your mortgage broker, we are helping you create perhaps the largest debt in your life. We feel it is our responsibility to help you professionally manage that debt. Unlike most brokers, we see our primary role as helping integrate the mortgage loan you select into your overall long and short-term goals.

We are a growing team who are committed to helping people. Our core purpose is to create a community of people who are financially stable, create happiness and make a positive impact on everyone we meet. We want to help 10,000 people borrow confidently, responsibly, and sustainably.

We are passionate about our work and we will endeavour to find a home loan product from our panel of lenders to suit your needs. Being a multicultural team we bring a diverse range of skillsets and experience which means we can assist clients with varying home loan requirements.

We remove the stress and hassle by taking you through the process step by step and updating you on the progress so you have peace of mind that everything is going as it should.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Lynbrook 3975
  • Hallam 3803
  • Hampton Park 3976

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 03 8753 4953

Aussie Lynbrook

Shop 8, Lynbrook Village Shopping Centre, Lynbrook, VIC 3975

Phone: 03 8753 4953

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.