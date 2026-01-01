Aussie South Melbourne

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie South Melbourne, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Home Loans South Melbourne is the home of Franchisee, Michael Collins. With full accreditations from Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia and with a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management, Michael is able to help each client reach their goal.   Aussie South Melbourne is here to lend a hand to our community and clients in finding the best solution to suit each situation, supporting you here every step of the way. Aussie South Melbourne is open 5 days plus weekends by appointment, and is conveniently located on Clarendon Street with ample parking. Alternatively, take the #12 tram from anywhere along Collins Street in the CBD and exit at stop 127 ? our front door is located right here!   Servicing first home buyers, investors and new home purchases, as well as performing home loan health checks, Aussie South Melbourne is here to help.   Aussie South Melbourne has access to over 20 lenders^ and access to wide variety of fixed and variable home loan rate options. Drop in to Aussie South Melbourne today or call  03 9690 5503  to organise a free appointment to talk with either Michael or Krystal Oldcorn, Aussie South Melbourne?s Office Manager.   Our exclusive Toolbox software helps us to offer you a wide choice of home loans-all in the one appointment. Together we help you to identify what is best for you, whether you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to upgrade the family home.   Call us now on  03 9690 5503  or send an email, to make an appointment. We can meet at our office - or at your home or workplace if you prefer. We welcome after hours appointments if this is your preferred option.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Albert Park 3206
  • Middle Park 3206
  • South Melbourne 3205
  • St Kilda West 3182

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 96905503

Follow:

Aussie South Melbourne

205 Clarendon Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205

Phone: 03 - 96905503

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.