Aussie South Yarra

We're your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers, servicing South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City. We find you the home loan that's suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders to get the best deal, when we can search thousand’s of home loans from 25 of Australia's leading lenders, including the big banks, in just minutes, . Our mortgage broking service is fast and costs you nothing.

How quick is it to find your loan?

In less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers will compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. As your local South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner.

Refinancing your home loan: should you put the effort in?

We have many South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City customers asking this question. Possibly, you’ll need to weigh up the financial benefits against the costs and risks involved. I can help you understand the pros and cons. Call us today to arrange an obligation free appointment on 03 9867 7000.

First Home Buyers, Government Schemes and Grants, Guarantors and Housing Affordability.

Most first time buyers and borrowers in South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City aren’t aware their family members, usually their parents, can act as guarantors for a home loan. This is an option that allows family members to provide a guarantee in support of a borrower's home loan application by using equity in their own property as security for the loan. It is targeted at those with good ability to repay a home or investment property loan but who lack the sufficient equity to secure the additional funds they need to meet up-front loan costs and associated expenses. We can also assist in processing the First Home Buyers Scheme and the First Home Owners Grant (VIC and NSW ) on your behalf.

First time investors are keen to make the most of it.

First time and seasoned investors in South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City are starting to make the most of the current market. Rising rents, limited vacancies, competitive interest rates and relatively stable property prices all spell good news for those wanting to climb the property ladder. To create wealth through investment first time investors need to do their homework. A few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property, include:

Suburb reputation and location, e.g., close to the city, waterways, parks;

Proximity to transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment;

Proximity to childminding facilities, schools, or other educations institutions;

If it needs any repairs or renovations now or in the future for tenant's comfort and for resale;

If it is a unit, the trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level;

The type of neighbours;

Infrastructure planned for the area

How can I use the equity I've built up in my home?

As you pay off your home loan, your debt decreases, and over the years the value of your property may increase. If you find yourself in this situation, as many living in the local South Yarra, Prahran, Toorak and Melbourne City area do, you may have equity which you can draw upon for a range of reasons.

These can include investing in property, upgrading to a bigger place, or renovating your existing home. If any of these sound interesting to you, you'll need to sit down and assess your home loan. Guides on financebysana.com helped hundreds of clients through this exact process. Give me a call today and I'll review your current home loan to make sure it's working hard for you.

It makes sense to review your loan when moving home.

If you're considering moving home, then you'll need to review your finances. The home loan that you first took out when you purchased your current home loan may have been right for your situation at the time. However, with so many new products entering the market all the time, you'll want to make sure your home loan is still working hard for you in the future. Reassessing your situation will give you peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes.

Thought about refinancing ahead of further rate rises?

Rising and lowering interest rates will impact minimum repayments for variable rate home loan borrowers and could make budgeting a challenge, which is why moving to another loan may save money, time and stress.

Mortgage lenders continue to battle each other for market share by introducing more loan options, which can only mean good news for borrowers preparing for further rate rises. Regularly reassessing your situation provides peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes.

How Come?

Aussie's exclusive Platform software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks – we bring their products to you in South Yarra, Prahran and Toorak or online in minutes.

How much for the service?

Our mortgage broking service costs you nothing. There are no fees and no shaded interest rates for using Aussie to arrange your home finance.

What loans?

Home Loans for property purchases ( First Home Buyers , Repeat Home Buyers, Investors)

Mortgage Broking of Refinances

Land Loans & Construction Loans

Commercial Lending Mortgage Broker services

Small Business Loans

Car Loans

Personal Loans

Credit Cards

Life, Home and Car Insurance

Why choose Aussie?

National company voted "Best Mortgage Broker: Top 20 Brokerage in 2025" by the Advisor Magazine

All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia ( MFAA )

Exclusive Platform technology

Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us, and our goal is to exceed our clients' expectations in service standards and professionalism.

Shopping around now can pay off in the long run! As your local mortgage broker, we can come to you day or night, 7 days a week. We're more than happy to travel to South Yarra 3141, Prahran 3181, Toorak 3142, Armadale 3143, Windsor 3181, Malvern 3144, Melbourne City 3000, Melbourne St Kilda Rd 3004, Albert Park 3206, Middle Park 3206, St Kilda West 3182 to discuss your home loan needs.

Where do we meet?

We're flexible!

At your home, work, or our office at 135 Toorak Road, South Yarra.

Days or in the Evening

7 Day Service

Instore or online!

Drop into our Aussie Home Loans South Yarra and Prahran office at 135 Toorak Road, South Yarra today or call 03 9867 7000 to arrange an appointment, and one of our local mortgage broking team will come to you.