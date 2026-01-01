Aussie Tarneit

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Tarneit, Aussie Store

About us

Your Trusted Mortgage Brokers in Tarneit, Truganina, Hoppers Crossing, Williams Landing, Rockbank & Beyond

At Aussie Tarneit, we’re not just mortgage brokers — we’re your partners in building a secure financial future. Based in Melbourne’s western suburbs, we offer face-to-face service in Tarneit, Truganina, Hoppers Crossing, Wyndham Vale, Laverton, Williams Landing, Rockbank and surrounds, and support clients Australia-wide through convenient video calls.

More Than a Loan – We Help You Strategically Manage Debt

Securing a home loan is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll ever make. We take this seriously. Our mission is to help you choose a loan that not only meets your immediate needs but also aligns with your long- and short-term financial goals.Unlike most brokers, we focus on helping you professionally manage your mortgage — not just obtain one.

Our Mission: Help 10,000 Australians Borrow with Confidence

We’re a growing, passionate team committed to making a difference. Our purpose is to:

Build a financially stable community

Inspire confidence and clarity in borrowing

Create positive, lasting impacts on everyone we meet

We aim to help 10,000 people borrow responsibly, confidently, and sustainably.

A Diverse Team That Speaks Your Language

Our multicultural team brings a wide range of experiences and perspectives. We proudly assist clients from all backgrounds and speak multiple languages, including:

English, Hindi, Romanian, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, and Telugu

Stress-Free, Step-by-Step Support

We’re here to simplify the home loan process. From the initial consultation to final approval, we:

Explain every step clearly

Keep you updated throughout the process

Handle the legwork so you can enjoy peace of mind

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, or investing — we’re with you all the way.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Tarneit 3029

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: 03 - 87427378

    Fax: 03 - 87427492

    Follow:

    Aussie Tarneit

    shop 81 380 Sayers Road, Tarneit, VIC 3029

    Phone: 03 - 87427378

    Fax: 03 - 87427492

    Follow:

    What our customers say

    To whom it may concern, We would like to acknowledge the exceptional service provided by Harshal Likhite, throughout our property acquisition journey. As first time buyers, it's hard to know what you don't know- but all concerns were immediately allayed by Harshal's professionalism, as well as his personal manner. He responded to all requests in an exceptionally timely manner, and went above and beyond to ensure that we had the smoothest experience possible. We cannot emphasise enough how impressed we were with the service as a whole; Harshal is an excellent representative of Aussie, and we are glad to have worked with him.

    Guy and Lisa C.

    I was very pleased with Harshal's professional conduct and courteous communication. I was kept well informed of my loan's progress every step of the way and Harshal always saw that things were done in a timely manner; going out of his way to meet me during his busy day to discuss my requirements over coffee and even taking time out of his holiday in Apollo Bay with his wife to help my parents (who were my guarantors) to complete and understand their paperwork. Harshal's PA, Sharyn, was also a very polite and efficient person who contributed positively to my experience. My loan has been set up with out any issues from Harshal and I would not hesitate to work with him again for future financing.

    Michael C.

    Aussie Tarneit and the whole team has been very helpful and professional. We have worked with them twice in the recent years and appreciate their honest and upfront advice. They have always looked out for our best interest and are genuine and friendly people. We highly recommend them and we will certainly use their services again in future.

    Arnab D

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.