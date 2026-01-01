About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Tarneit 3029
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
To whom it may concern, We would like to acknowledge the exceptional service provided by Harshal Likhite, throughout our property acquisition journey. As first time buyers, it's hard to know what you don't know- but all concerns were immediately allayed by Harshal's professionalism, as well as his personal manner. He responded to all requests in an exceptionally timely manner, and went above and beyond to ensure that we had the smoothest experience possible. We cannot emphasise enough how impressed we were with the service as a whole; Harshal is an excellent representative of Aussie, and we are glad to have worked with him.
Guy and Lisa C.
I was very pleased with Harshal's professional conduct and courteous communication. I was kept well informed of my loan's progress every step of the way and Harshal always saw that things were done in a timely manner; going out of his way to meet me during his busy day to discuss my requirements over coffee and even taking time out of his holiday in Apollo Bay with his wife to help my parents (who were my guarantors) to complete and understand their paperwork. Harshal's PA, Sharyn, was also a very polite and efficient person who contributed positively to my experience. My loan has been set up with out any issues from Harshal and I would not hesitate to work with him again for future financing.
Michael C.
Aussie Tarneit and the whole team has been very helpful and professional. We have worked with them twice in the recent years and appreciate their honest and upfront advice. They have always looked out for our best interest and are genuine and friendly people. We highly recommend them and we will certainly use their services again in future.
Arnab D