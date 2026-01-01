Aussie Traralgon

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Traralgon, Aussie Store

About us

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Baromi 3871
  • Boolarra 3870
  • Callignee 3844
  • Churchill 3842
  • Coalville 3825
  • Darlimurla 3871
  • Delburn 3871
  • Driffield 3840

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 5176 6555

Fax: 03 5174 2649

Aussie Traralgon

78 Franklin Street, Traralgon, VIC 3844

Phone: 03 5176 6555

Fax: 03 5174 2649

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.