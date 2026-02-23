Aussie Yarra Valley Lilydale

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Yarra Valley Lilydale, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Lilydale is home to local, experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Brokers Angelo Panetta, Alister Osborn and Shane Van Ruth - servicing local residents within the Yarra Valley region. . Collectively, all three brokers have spent over 40years in the mortgage industry and are fully accredited by the Mortgage &Finance Association of Australia. Together, they pride themselves on providing exceptional customer service throughout the home loan process. Open 5 days a week Aussie Lilydale caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers . We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you´ve still got a great deal on your existing home loan. We can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that´s right for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation at this point in time, Aussie Lilydale can still help with a plan for the future. Aussie Lilydale also has Commercially Accredited Brokers for non ? residential purchases such as shops, warehouses and offices as well as dealing with asset finance. Drop into Aussie Lilydale today to arrange an appointment or we can come to you at a time and place that´s convenient. Social Media Follow us on Facebook Write us a review on Google ? we would love to hear your feedback!

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Chirnside Park 3116
  • Croydon North 3136
  • Lilydale 3140

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0397397777

Fax: 0397397477

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Aussie Yarra Valley Lilydale

Shop 8, Maroondah Village Shopping Centre 401 Maroondah Highway, Croydon North, VIC 3136

Phone: 0397397777

Fax: 0397397477

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.