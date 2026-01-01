Aussie Bunbury

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Bunbury 6230
- Carey Park 6230
- Davenport 6230
- East Bunbury 6230
- Eaton 6232
- Glen Iris 6230
- Millbridge 6232
- Pelican Point 6230
Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Shaun has been exceptionally patient and helpful with assisting me on the refinance of my existing investment property and with purchasing a new home. His knowledge and efficiency has helped immensely during the whole process. I would highly recommend Aussies services.
The process of securing a bank loan for our first home felt less daunting, all thanks to Will. His expertise and efficiency were evident from the outset. Will’s handling of the paperwork was simply remarkable. His knowledge and experience allowed us to complete and submit it in a short space of time. Will's communication skills also set him apart.
E Masnor
Michelle was absolutely amazing from start to finish, no problem too small, a fantastic guide through the homeloan process. Thank you Michelle for all of your help with providing security for my family :)
C Mercer