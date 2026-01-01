Aussie Bunbury

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Bunbury, Aussie Store

About us

Your Local Mortgage Experts in Bunbury

At Aussie Bunbury, we’ve been helping locals achieve their property goals since 2012. Over the years, we’ve assisted thousands of customers to buy their first home, upgrade to their dream home, refinance for a better deal, and build investment property portfolios.

We believe choosing the right home loan is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make. The right loan structure can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan—money that belongs in your pocket, not the bank’s.

That’s why we take the time to understand your goals, both now and into the future, so we can help you find a loan that works for your current needs and long-term plans.

Why Choose Aussie Bunbury?

  • Established in 2012 with years of proven experience

  • Access to 25+ lenders and hundreds of loan options

  • Free, no-obligation appointments

  • Ongoing reviews to help ensure your loan remains competitive

  • Personalised service from local brokers who live and work in the Bunbury community

Our team regularly checks in with customers to ensure they remain on competitive interest rates and have the right loan structure as their circumstances change.

How We Can Help

We can assist with:

  • First Home Buyer Loans

  • Refinancing & Rate Reviews

  • Home Upgrades

  • Investment Property Loans

  • Business Loans

  • Car Loans

No matter where you are in your financial journey, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Award-Winning Service

Aussie Bunbury is proud to be recognised as one of the leading mortgage brokers in the country, with multiple industry awards including:

  • Platinum Signature Store – 2022 & 2023

  • National Aussie Products Store of the Year – 2024

  • Regional Retail Store of the Year – 2025

These awards reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional service and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Proudly Supporting Our Community

At Aussie Bunbury, community matters. We’re proud supporters of local sporting clubs and actively contribute to community initiatives and charity projects, including our annual 2nd Hand Christmas Gift Appeal.

As locals ourselves, we’re passionate about helping our community grow and thrive.

Book Your Free Appointment

Whether you’re buying your first home, reviewing your current loan, or planning your next property move, we’re here to help.

Book your free, no-obligation appointment today and speak with a local broker who genuinely cares about helping you succeed.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bunbury 6230
  • Carey Park 6230
  • Davenport 6230
  • East Bunbury 6230
  • Eaton 6232
  • Glen Iris 6230
  • Millbridge 6232
  • Pelican Point 6230

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 - 97215003

Fax: 08 - 97214369

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Aussie Bunbury

Unit 5, Koombana Court 141 Victoria Street, Bunbury, WA 6230

Phone: 08 - 97215003

Fax: 08 - 97214369

Follow:

What our customers say

Shaun has been exceptionally patient and helpful with assisting me on the refinance of my existing investment property and with purchasing a new home. His knowledge and efficiency has helped immensely during the whole process. I would highly recommend Aussies services.

The process of securing a bank loan for our first home felt less daunting, all thanks to Will. His expertise and efficiency were evident from the outset. Will’s handling of the paperwork was simply remarkable. His knowledge and experience allowed us to complete and submit it in a short space of time. Will's communication skills also set him apart.

E Masnor

Michelle was absolutely amazing from start to finish, no problem too small, a fantastic guide through the homeloan process. Thank you Michelle for all of your help with providing security for my family :)

C Mercer

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