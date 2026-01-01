Aussie Woodvale

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Woodvale, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Woodvale, we’re here to make home loans simple.

Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing, or investing, our team provides clear guidance and tailored lending solutions to help you move forward with confidence. We take the time to understand your goals and structure your loan to support not just your next step, but your long-term plans.

Aussie Woodvale is led by Franchisees Chris Gamble and Dean Cokis, who bring a hands-on, client-focused approach to every interaction. Backed by a strong team culture, we pride ourselves on delivering consistent service and smart lending strategies.

Our experienced brokers; Jeremy Mancini, James Atherton, and John Hammerton — work closely with clients to navigate lender options, simplify the process, and achieve the right outcome.

We’re proud to be recognised by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia with Chris Gamble named:

  • Finalist - Newcomer Award (2023)

  • Finalist - Young Professional (2023)

  • Finalist - Young Professional (2026)

Woodvale is also part of the Signature Cohort for 2025 & 2026 representing the top 5% of retail stores nationally.

Our Approach

We believe great lending is about more than just interest rate.

It’s about structure, strategy & support. From your first enquiry through to settlement & beyond, we’re here to guide you through every step.

Our commitment & goal is making the process stress-free and straight forward.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Darch 6065
  • Madeley 6065
  • Kingsley 6026
  • Woodvale 6026

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: (08) 6205 1254

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Aussie Woodvale

Unit 1/923 Whitfords Avenue, Woodvale, WA 6026

Phone: (08) 6205 1254

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