At Aussie Woodvale, we’re here to make home loans simple.

Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing, or investing, our team provides clear guidance and tailored lending solutions to help you move forward with confidence. We take the time to understand your goals and structure your loan to support not just your next step, but your long-term plans.

Aussie Woodvale is led by Franchisees Chris Gamble and Dean Cokis, who bring a hands-on, client-focused approach to every interaction. Backed by a strong team culture, we pride ourselves on delivering consistent service and smart lending strategies.

Our experienced brokers; Jeremy Mancini, James Atherton, and John Hammerton — work closely with clients to navigate lender options, simplify the process, and achieve the right outcome.

We’re proud to be recognised by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia with Chris Gamble named:

Finalist - Newcomer Award (2023)

Finalist - Young Professional (2023)

Finalist - Young Professional (2026)

Woodvale is also part of the Signature Cohort for 2025 & 2026 representing the top 5% of retail stores nationally.

Our Approach

We believe great lending is about more than just interest rate.

It’s about structure, strategy & support. From your first enquiry through to settlement & beyond, we’re here to guide you through every step.

Our commitment & goal is making the process stress-free and straight forward.