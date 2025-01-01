Search properties, explore suburbs.

Property purchasing education

From first home buyers to seasoned investors, keep across all things in the property purchasing space.

How to boost your borrowing power before buying your next home

Thinking about upgrading your home? With the average new mortgage in Australia now over $659,922, knowing how to increase your borrowing capacity is essential.

How buying your second home is different to buying your first

Buying again gives you more levers to pull and chances to get caught out. It's not just about how much you can borrow.

Why rightsizing is taking over downsizing in Australia

Understand how rightsizing is not just about finding a smaller place anymore.

10 myths about your first home loan

From credit scores to low deposits, let’s set the record straight.

Your step-by-step guide to upsizing to a bigger family home

Feel like your home is bursting at the seams? You’re not alone.

Your guide to reading the property market like a pro

Ready to buy? Here’s how to know you’re buying smarter, not just sooner

How to buy off-market property before anyone else sees it

Why these properties never hit the listings and how to find them.

How to own property sooner: Unconventional paths to homeownership in Australia

Learn more about the unconventional ways first-home buyers can own a property.

Understanding taxes when buying and selling a home in Australia

Your guide to taxes when buying and selling your property in Australia

Buying a tenanted property? Here’s what every owner-occupier needs to know

Understanding lease agreements, inspection challenges, and how Aussie can help you move in faster.

A guide to buying off-plan homes

Learn more about the off-plan buying process, along with the pros & cons of buying off the plan and some key considerations.

The most affordable regional areas in NSW for first-home buyers in 2025

First home buyers aiming to maximise their investment might find greater value by exploring areas outside of Sydney and Canberra.

Suburbs to watch: where smart investors are looking in 2025

Demand for housing is at an all-time high, and a quick look at trends shows that pricing is too. But if you know where to look, you can pick up a hidden gem.

Everything you need to know about strata fees

Who pays it, what does it cover and how much can you expect to pay? We help to break it down for you.

