The banks have already moved: What property investors must know right now

Macquarie and Westpac have already changed investor serviceability settings following the Federal Budget reforms.

Some investors could see borrowing power reduced if negative gearing benefits are no longer included in lender calculations.

Existing investors with grandfathered properties may not be affected, but pre-approvals should still be reviewed.

New build investment properties may retain access to negative gearing concessions under the proposed reforms.

Property investors are already seeing changes flow through the lending market following the Federal Budget announcement on 12 May 2026.

While the proposed negative gearing and Capital Gains Tax (CGT) reforms are not yet legislated, several major lenders have already started adjusting how they assess investor borrowing capacity.

Two of Australia's major banks, Macquarie and Westpac , have already begun responding to the Federal Budget's negative gearing reforms by adjusting how they communicate and calculate investor borrowing capacity. NAB, CBA, and ANZ have confirmed they are reviewing their settings.

For investors, this could affect borrowing power, pre-approvals, and future investment strategy sooner than expected.

Importantly, the reforms announced in the Federal Budget are still subject to legislation and parliamentary approval. Final policy settings may change. Investors should seek independent financial, tax, and legal advice before making decisions.

The information in this article is based on publicly available information as of May 2026.

What actually changed in the Federal Budget?

The Federal Budget announced proposed reforms to negative gearing and Capital Gains Tax arrangements for future investment property purchases.

Under the proposed changes, negative gearing concessions would only remain available for eligible new build residential properties purchased after Budget night.

Investors who purchase established residential properties after 7:30pm AEST on 12 May 2026 would no longer be able to offset rental losses against salary or wage income from 1 July 2027.

Instead, losses would generally only be able to offset future rental income or capital gains from property assets.

The Budget also proposed changes to Capital Gains Tax treatment. The Treasury factsheet confirms the current 50% CGT discount would be replaced with a CPI-linked cost-base indexation model and a minimum 30% tax on real gains accrued after 1 July 2027 for affected assets.

However, these measures are proposals only and have not yet become law.

What do the new changes mean for your home loan? Speak with a local Aussie Broker to understand how the announced changes could affect your borrowing power and home loan options. Talk to an expert

Why are banks already changing lending settings?

Banks do not necessarily wait for legislation to formally pass before adjusting lending policies.

Lenders regularly review serviceability models to reflect expected changes in borrower risk, household cash flow, and responsible lending obligations.

In this case, if future investors may no longer receive the same tax benefits from negative gearing, lenders may decide to reduce or remove how those benefits are treated within borrowing calculations.

Macquarie Bank confirmed to industry publications The Adviser and Mortgage Professional Australia that it has removed negative gearing tax add-backs from investor serviceability calculations for established property loans contracted after 12 May 2026.

Westpac has notified its home lending teams that the proposed negative gearing changes could reduce borrowing capacity for investor clients.

While the bank has not yet formalised a policy change, Capital Brief reported that Westpac had advised teams to stop counting negative gearing in some investor serviceability assessments for established properties.

You might also be interested in: How the Federal Budget is influencing property investment decisions

Where the major banks currently stand

Bank Current reported position Reported action Macquarie Policy changed Removed some negative gearing tax add-backs from investor serviceability assessments Westpac Under review Reportedly has advised its home lenders there might be changes in the future, but brokerage policies had not been changed yet CBA Under review Reviewing serviceability settings NAB Under review Confirmed policy settings under review ANZ Under review Reviewing lending appetite and policy settings

Sources: The Adviser , Capital Brief , Yahoo Finance

Because lending policies can change quickly, investors should confirm their position directly with their lender or broker before making purchasing decisions.

What this could mean for borrowing power

Negative gearing has historically been treated as additional assessable income within some lender calculators because the tax refund may improve household cash flow.

If lenders stop recognising those tax benefits, some investors could see reduced borrowing capacity.

This illustrative example shows how an investor earning $120,000 annually could see borrowing power fall by approximately 20% if negative gearing tax benefits are no longer included in servicing calculations.

Illustrative example only

Scenario Estimated borrowing capacity With negative gearing recognised ~$720,000 Without negative gearing recognised ~$575,000 Difference ~$145,000 reduction

This example is illustrative only and does not represent an actual loan assessment. Borrowing capacity depends on individual income, debts, expenses, lender policy, and the property involved.

Try Aussie's Borrowing Power Calculator Find out how much you might be able to borrow for your home loan See your borrowing power

Who may be affected most?

The proposed reforms may affect different investors in different ways depending on when they purchased property, what type of property they buy, and how they structure their investments.

Investors who may be impacted

Based on the proposed Budget reforms, the following groups may be most exposed to the proposed changes:

Investors purchasing established residential properties after 12 May 2026

Borrowers relying on negative gearing tax offsets to improve serviceability

Investors using rental losses to reduce taxable salary income

Investors currently relying on older pre-approvals that may no longer reflect updated lender settings

Investors who may be less affected

The proposed reforms also indicate some groups may remain protected or retain access to concessions, including:

Existing investors with grandfathered properties contracted before Budget night

Eligible new build investors

SMSFs and some widely held trusts

Certain build-to-rent and government housing projects

You might also be interested in: CGT indexation is back – What it means for your investment property

What investors can do right now

1. Review your pre-approval

If your pre-approval was issued before the Budget announcement, it may have been assessed under previous lending settings.

Given some lenders have already adjusted serviceability calculations, it may be worth reviewing your position before making an offer or signing a contract.

2. Understand whether you are grandfathered

According to the proposed reforms, investors who already owned investment properties before the Budget cut-off may continue under existing tax arrangements for the life of the asset.

This means not every investor will be affected equally.

3. Reassess cash flow assumptions

Some investors may need to place greater emphasis on rental yield and cash flow rather than relying on tax refunds to support affordability.

Under the proposed framework, stronger yielding markets may become more attractive to some investors.

4. Consider new build opportunities carefully

The government has proposed retaining negative gearing concessions for eligible new build properties .

However, investors should still complete thorough due diligence.

The Treasury factsheet confirms , only properties that genuinely qualify as new builds under the government's definition retain access to negative gearing concessions.

Not every new build investment carries the same risk profile. Factors such as developer quality, vacancy rates, rental demand and construction timelines still require careful assessment.

5. Speak with both a broker and accountant

The proposed changes involve both lending policy and taxation considerations.

A broker may help explain how lenders are currently assessing borrowing capacity, while an accountant can explain how the proposed reforms may apply to your individual tax position.

Understand what these changes mean for your investment plans Speak with your Aussie Broker and a qualified tax adviser about how these changes may affect your investment strategy. Schedule a call

Common misconceptions about the reforms

Myth: “Negative gearing has been abolished”

This is not entirely accurate.

Under the proposed reforms, negative gearing would still remain available for existing grandfathered investments and eligible new builds.

Myth: “My family home will now be subject to CGT”

The Federal Budget confirmed the main residence exemption for owner-occupiers remains unchanged under the proposed reforms.

Myth: “All investment deductions are gone”

The reforms specifically target how rental losses may be offset against salary income for affected investors.

Other common deductions, including depreciation, maintenance costs, council rates, insurance and property management fees, would still generally remain deductible under current proposals.

Myth: “Existing investors should sell immediately”

Some commentary following the Budget has suggested investors should rush to sell before the reforms commence.

However, the proposed CGT changes only apply to gains accrued after 1 July 2027. Gains accrued up to that date would still remain eligible for the existing 50% CGT discount under the proposed framework.

That means investors who sell today may crystallise a less favourable tax outcome by giving up access to the current discount on gains already accrued, while also potentially triggering selling costs, stamp duty on replacement purchases and other transaction expenses.

Investors should seek independent financial and tax advice before making reactive decisions.

Myth: “My SMSF investment property will be affected by both reforms”

Some SMSF trustees have expressed concern that both the negative gearing and CGT reforms may significantly affect property held within superannuation.

Tax advisory firm Pitcher Partners stated that SMSFs are proposed to be excluded from the negative gearing changes.

Super funds already operate under different tax settings, including concessional tax rates, which means the impact may differ significantly from direct individual investors.

The interaction between the proposed CGT indexation model and superannuation tax rules is still being clarified, so SMSF trustees should seek advice specific to their fund structure and circumstances.

You might also be interested in: Should you buy an investment property before 1 July 2027?

What hasn’t changed?

While the proposed reforms are significant, several broader property market conditions remain in place.

Rental demand remains elevated

Australia’s rental market continues to experience relatively tight vacancy conditions across many capital cities and regional areas.

Strong rental demand may continue influencing investment property conditions in some markets.

Existing investors may remain protected

Investors with grandfathered properties may continue operating under previous negative gearing arrangements unless they sell the asset.

New builds may continue receiving concessions

The government has indicated it wants to preserve incentives that encourage new housing supply .

How an Aussie Broker can help

Lender policy settings are changing quickly, and not all lenders are responding in the same way.

An Aussie Broker can help you:

Review your borrowing capacity under current lender settings

Reassess an existing pre-approval

Compare lender policy differences across available options

Understand how serviceability calculations may differ between lenders

Explore loan options that may suit your circumstances

Importantly, lender policies may continue evolving while the proposed reforms move through the legislative process.

For investors considering property purchases, refinancing or future borrowing plans, staying informed and reviewing lending assumptions early may help reduce uncertainty.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand how current lender settings may apply to your situation, and what options may be available to you.

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