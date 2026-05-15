CGT indexation is back: What it means for your investment property

Key takeaways

• The 50% CGT discount will be replaced with CPI-based indexation from 1 July 2027

• The changes apply to investment properties, shares and other CGT assets held for more than 12 months

• Existing assets will receive split treatment, with different rules applying before and after 1 July 2027

• Investors planning to buy, hold or sell property may want to review timing and strategy with a tax adviser

The 2026 Federal Budget confirmed one of the biggest changes to capital gains tax (CGT) in more than 25 years.

From 1 July 2027, the current 50% CGT discount for assets held longer than 12 months will be replaced with a CPI-based indexation system.

The changes affect more than just investment property. According to the government, the reforms apply to all eligible CGT assets held longer than 12 months, including shares, ETFs and managed funds held by individuals, partnerships and trusts.

If you already own an investment property, are considering buying one, or expect to sell assets in the future, understanding how the proposed changes work may help you make more informed decisions about timing and strategy.

This article is general in nature and does not constitute financial or tax advice. For advice specific to your circumstances, speak with a qualified tax adviser.

What is capital gains tax?

Capital gains tax is not a separate tax. It is the tax paid on the profit made when selling an asset, such as an investment property or shares.

The capital gain is added to your taxable income in the financial year when the asset is sold and taxed at your marginal rate.

Under the current rules, many Australians who hold an asset for more than 12 months may qualify for the 50% CGT discount. That means only half of the capital gain is added to taxable income.

A simple example

Scenario Current rules Purchase price $600,000 Sale price $800,000 Capital gain $200,000 Taxable gain after 50% discount $100,000

Example only. Does not include other costs, taxes or individual circumstances.

Under the current system, only $100,000 would generally be added to taxable income if the asset was held longer than 12 months. From 1 July 2027, the way that discount is calculated changes.

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What is changing from 1 July 2027?

The government is replacing the flat 50% discount with CPI-based cost base indexation, a system previously used before 1999. (Sources: Tax reform | CGT and Negative Gearing Factsheet )

Instead of automatically reducing the gain by 50%, the new rules adjust the asset’s purchase price for inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) .

Under the proposed model:

investors pay tax only on the gain above inflation

the 12-month holding rule still applies

gains accruing before 1 July 2027 continue under the existing rules

gains accruing after 1 July 2027 move to the new indexation system

A new minimum 30% tax rate on real capital gains accruing from 1 July 2027 will also apply under the proposed reforms.

According to the government, recipients of means-tested income support payments , including the Age Pension and JobSeeker, are exempt from the minimum rate.

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Who do the changes affect?

The reforms apply more broadly than many investors may realise.

According to Treasury, around 7% of tax filers report a net capital gain each year. In 2022–23, this was around 1.1 million individuals.

The changes apply to:

investment properties

shares and ETFs

managed funds

trust-held CGT assets

partnership-held CGT assets

The changes are not limited to property investors. If you hold both shares and investment property, the new rules may affect both asset classes.

How the tax impact may differ

According to Treasury modelling in the official factsheet , the tax impact varies depending on investment returns.

The examples below assume:

an asset purchased in July 2027

held for 10 years

inflation averaging 2.5%

Investor example Annual return Estimated outcome vs current rules Typical residential property 5% Approximately $8,075 more tax Lower-return asset 2.5% Approximately $24,858 less tax Higher-growth asset 7.5% Approximately $58,851 more tax

Source: CGT and Negative Gearing Factsheet

According to the government’s modelling, higher-growth assets may generally result in more tax under the new system, while lower-growth assets closer to inflation may result in similar or lower outcomes.

“Investors still need to base decisions on the same fundamentals, including growth potential, rental yield and long-term affordability.” — Matthew Bulmer , Aussie Mobile Broker

Understand what these changes mean for your investment plans Speak with your Aussie Broker and a qualified tax adviser about how these changes may affect your investment strategy. Schedule a call

What happens to assets you already own?

One of the most important parts of the reform is that existing assets receive split treatment.

The proposed changes apply only to gains accruing after 1 July 2027 . Gains built up before that date continue under the current 50% discount rules.

That means investors who already own assets before 1 July 2027 may need to separate gains into two periods:

Period Tax treatment Before 1 July 2027 Existing 50% CGT discount After 1 July 2027 CPI indexation rules

According to the government, investors will generally be able to use either:

a formal market valuation as at 1 July 2027

an ATO apportionment formula estimating the value at that date

The ATO is expected to provide tools to help investors calculate the split treatment.

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Worked example: property purchased before 2027

The government’s factsheet provides an example of an investor who:

buys a property in 2022 for $800,000

sells it in 2032 for $1.6 million

determines the property value at 1 July 2027 was $1,131,371

Using the proposed split treatment:

Calculation Amount Gain before 1 July 2027 $331,371 Taxable portion after 50% discount $165,685 Gain after 1 July 2027 $468,629 Taxable amount after CPI indexation $319,958 Total taxable capital gain $485,643

Under the current rules, the taxable amount would have been $400,000. At a 47% tax rate , the additional tax in the government’s example is approximately $40,000.

The minimum 30% tax: who it affects

The proposed minimum 30% tax applies only to gains accruing from 1 July 2027.

Importantly:

it does not affect gains already taxed above 30%

most average and above-average full-time earners are already above that threshold

recipients of means-tested income support payments are exempt

If you were planning to sell assets during retirement or another low-income period, it may help to discuss how the proposed changes could affect your strategy with a qualified adviser.

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What about new builds?

Investors purchasing eligible new builds retain additional flexibility under the proposed rules.

According to the government, eligible new-build investors can choose whichever method produces the better tax outcome when selling:

the existing 50% CGT discount

the new CPI indexation arrangement

This choice applies only to the first purchaser of an eligible new build. If you are unsure whether a property qualifies as an eligible new build, it may help to confirm the details before exchanging contracts.

“It’s definitely changing the conversation because many investors have traditionally focused on established properties for reasons like location, land value and long-term capital growth, while proposed policy settings may now encourage greater focus toward new builds.” — Samantha Harvey , Senior Mobile Broker

“From my perspective as a broker, the conversation is becoming less about simply chasing tax benefits and more about the overall long-term strategy, cash flow and quality of the investment,” she adds.

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What the changes do not affect

Several existing CGT arrangements remain unchanged.

According to the government, the reforms do not affect:

the principal place of residence exemption for your main home

the existing 60% CGT discount for qualifying affordable housing investments

the four small business CGT concessions

Sources: Australian Government Budget 2026–27 - Tax reform | CGT and Negative Gearing Factsheet

The government has also indicated further consultation will occur regarding early-stage and start-up investment incentives.

What investors may want to review now

While the reforms do not begin until 1 July 2027, investors may still want to review how the changes could affect future plans.

Some areas worth discussing with a tax adviser may include:

the current value of investment assets

expected holding periods

whether a formal valuation may be needed before 1 July 2027

how retirement timing could affect future CGT outcomes

how asset growth assumptions may affect future tax outcomes

whether financing structures still align with long-term plans

The proposed CGT changes may affect how some investors think about timing, borrowing structures, and long-term property plans.

While the reforms do not begin until 1 July 2027, understanding how the changes may apply to your situation could help you make more informed decisions ahead of time.

An Aussie Broker can help you review your investment lending structure, borrowing position and future property plans as part of your broader financial goals.

Book a free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker online or in store.

All budget measures referenced remain subject to legislation being passed.

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