Key takeaways:

A mortgagee sale occurs when a lender sells a property following a mortgage default to recover outstanding debt, subject to legal requirements.

Mortgagee sale properties aren't necessarily cheaper than other homes. Compare recent sales and factor in potential repair costs.

Mortgagee sales may have stricter contract terms and additional risks , including limited property information, hidden defects and occupancy issues.

Pre-approval doesn't guarantee finance. Final loan approval depends on your financial circumstances, the property valuation and lender requirements.

Research the property and review the contract before committing. Arrange inspections where possible, seek independent legal advice and confirm your borrowing capacity.

Buying a foreclosed home usually means buying a property through a mortgagee sale, where a lender sells a property after a borrower defaults on their mortgage.

Mortgagee sales can take place at auction or by private treaty, but buying conditions may differ from a standard property sale. Here's how the process works, the potential risks and what to check before buying.

What is a mortgagee sale?

A mortgagee sale occurs when a lender sells a mortgaged property, usually after a borrower defaults on their home loan, to recover money owed. The lender must follow applicable legal requirements when selling the property. Here are the key terms to know:

Mortgagee: The lender or party holding the mortgage.

Mortgagor: The borrower or property owner who uses the property as security for a loan.

Mortgagee in possession: A lender or mortgage holder that has taken possession of the property. A lender can sell a property without first taking possession.

Foreclosure: A separate legal process, although the term is often used to describe repossessed properties.

Mortgagee sales may also be advertised as bank-owned properties or repossessed houses, although not all mortgagees are banks and these terms have different legal meanings.

What does “mortgagee in possession” mean?

A mortgagee in possession is a lender that has taken possession or control of a property after the borrower defaults. The lender may then sell the property under its power of sale, subject to the legal requirements that apply in that state or territory.

In Australia, a home described as “foreclosed” is more likely to be listed as a mortgagee sale, mortgagee-in-possession sale or repossessed property. These terms are sometimes used interchangeably, but they don’t always mean exactly the same thing.

Mortgagee sale, distressed sale or sheriff’s sale: What’s the difference?

Not every property sold under financial pressure is a mortgagee sale. The main difference is who controls the sale and why.

Mortgagee sale Distressed sale Sheriff's sale A lender sells a property following a mortgage default, exercising its legal power of sale. The owner sells the property, often due to financial pressure or an urgent need to sell. A property is sold through a court-enforcement process to recover an unpaid judgment debt, subject to state or territory laws.

A property owner may choose to sell before their lender takes enforcement action. Financial hardship alone doesn't make a property a mortgagee sale.

Need help navigating the property search? An Aussie Buyer’s Agent can help you search for properties, assess the local market and negotiate on your behalf. Book a free consultation

How does a home end up in a mortgagee sale?

Missing a mortgage repayment doesn't automatically lead to a mortgagee sale. A lender may sell a property if the borrower defaults on their home loan and the debt remains unresolved after the required legal steps.

Here's how the mortgagee sale process generally works in Australia:

Missed repayments : The borrower falls behind on their home loan repayments.

Lender contact: The lender may discuss repayment options or financial hardship assistance, including temporarily reducing or pausing repayments.

Default notice: Where section 88 of the National Credit Code applies, lenders generally must provide at least 30 days to fix the default before taking enforcement action, subject to exceptions.

Enforcement action: If the default remains unresolved, the lender may take legal steps to recover the debt or gain possession of the property.

Property sale: The lender may sell the property to recover the outstanding debt and associated costs.

The process and legal requirements can vary depending on the loan and state or territory laws.

The RBA’s October 2026 Financial Stability Review says the share of housing loans more than three months behind on repayments remains around pre-pandemic levels. It also estimates that fewer than 1% of borrowers owe more on their loan than their property is worth, known as negative equity.

If you're struggling with mortgage repayments, contact your lender early to discuss hardship assistance. For free financial counselling, call the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.

Are mortgagee sales cheaper?

Mortgagee-sale properties aren't necessarily cheaper than other homes.

While some may sell below market expectations, lenders have legal obligations when selling and can't simply accept any price to recover the outstanding debt.

For example, under Queensland’s Property Law Act 2023, a mortgagee exercising a power of sale must take reasonable care to sell the property at market value. Requirements vary by state and territory. Several factors can affect the sale price:

Property condition : Poor maintenance or required repairs may reduce buyer interest.

Location : Local property values and demand influence pricing.

Buyer competition : Multiple offers or competitive bidding can drive prices higher.

Market conditions: Property supply, demand and broader market trends affect the final price.

A low asking price doesn't always mean a good deal. Compare recent sales of similar properties and factor in potential repair costs before deciding what to offer.

How are mortgagee sales different from a standard property purchase?

Buying a mortgagee sale property follows a similar process to a standard property purchase, but the seller's knowledge, contract terms and property condition can differ.

Comparison Mortgagee sale Standard property sale Seller Lender exercising its power of sale Usually the property owner Property knowledge Lender may have limited knowledge of the property Owner may know more about its history and condition Property condition May be sold on an ‘as is’ basis Repairs or conditions may be negotiable Contract terms Often lender-prepared, with limited flexibility Terms may be more negotiable Sale method Auction or private treaty Auction or private treaty Settlement and possession Contract terms may affect when possession is available Depends on the contract and occupancy arrangements

Two contract terms are particularly important:

'As is': You generally accept the property in its existing condition, subject to the contract and applicable laws.

'Vacant possession': The property must be handed over without occupants or rights of occupation that prevent you from taking possession.

Before buying a mortgagee sale property, have a qualified conveyancer or property lawyer review the contract, including any special conditions.

Property disclosure requirements and exemptions vary by state, territory and seller type.

What are the risks of buying a mortgagee sale property?

Buying a mortgagee sale property can come with additional risks, particularly around property condition, contract terms and finance. Here are five key risks to consider:

Property condition: Delayed maintenance or hidden defects could lead to unexpected repair costs after settlement.

Limited property information: The lender may have little knowledge of previous renovations, defects or the property's history.

Auction obligations: Auction purchases are generally unconditional, so buyers usually cannot make the contract subject to finance approval. Cooling-off rules vary by state and territory and commonly do not apply at auction.

Property valuation: If your lender values the property below the purchase price, you may need a larger deposit or additional funds to settle.

Occupancy and possession: Existing tenants or occupants may affect when you can take possession, potentially delaying plans to move in or rent out the property.

Before committing to a mortgagee sale, arrange building and pest inspections where possible, seek independent legal advice on the contract and confirm your finance arrangements.

What to do before buying a mortgagee sale property

Before buying a mortgagee sale property, check the contract, research its market value and confirm your finances. Follow these six steps to help manage the risks.

1. Check your borrowing capacity before bidding

Speak with an Aussie Broker about your borrowing capacity and home loan pre-approval, particularly if you're buying at auction or making an unconditional offer.

Pre-approval can help you understand your budget, but it's conditional and doesn't guarantee final loan approval.

You can also use Aussie's borrowing power calculator to estimate how much you may be able to borrow.

You might also be interested in: 6 ways to make the most of home loan pre-approval

2. Check the sale method and contract terms

Confirm whether the property is being sold at auction or by private treaty.

Review any 'as is' clauses, special conditions, settlement dates and vacant possession requirements before committing.

3. Arrange property inspections

Inspect the property before buying, where access is available. Consider independent building and pest inspections to identify potential defects and estimate repair costs.

Learn more about the risks of buying a fixer-upper.

4. Get independent legal advice

Have a solicitor or conveyancer review the contract before you bid or make an offer. They can explain special conditions, disclosure requirements, settlement obligations and possession arrangements. Aussie's Contract Analyser can help you explore and summarise contract details, but doesn't replace independent legal advice.

5. Research property values and set a price limit

Compare recent sales of similar properties, considering location, land size, condition and features. Use this research and your budget to set a maximum purchase price before bidding. Explore local property information using Aussie's property search tools.

6. Budget for additional costs

Allow for transfer duty (stamp duty), conveyancing, inspections, maintenance and potential repairs. Check your deposit requirements and whether any government concessions apply.

Eligibility for concessions varies by state or territory and personal circumstances.

Learn more about how much deposit you need to buy a house.

Making an offer? Check the contract first. A quick scan with Aussie Contract Analyser can help you understand what to review before a formal legal check. Upload your contract

How to finance a mortgagee sale property

You can generally buy a mortgagee sale property with a standard home loan. However, approval depends on your financial circumstances, the property's condition and the lender's requirements. Here's what lenders typically assess:

Home loan eligibility: Lenders assess your income, expenses, debts and credit history. Buying a mortgagee sale property doesn't automatically affect your home loan eligibility.

Property condition: Properties needing major repairs or considered uninhabitable may not meet some lenders' security requirements, limiting your loan options.

Pre-approval and final approval: Pre-approval is conditional and doesn't guarantee finance. Final approval depends on the lender verifying your financial position, accepting the property valuation and confirming all loan conditions are met.

Before committing to a mortgagee sale property, make sure you understand your borrowing capacity, lender requirements and potential financing risks.

You might also be interested in: Unconditional home loan approval: What it means and what happens next

Ready to discuss your home loan options?

Buying a mortgagee sale property requires careful planning, particularly when it comes to understanding your finances, property risks and lender requirements.

Whether you're buying your first home or investing, an Aussie Broker can help you:

Understand your borrowing capacity : Review your financial position and help you prepare for home loan pre-approval.

Compare home loan options : Explore suitable loans from Aussie's lender panel based on your needs and circumstances.

Understand lender requirements: Explain how property conditions, valuations and lending policies may affect your application.

Navigate the approval process: Help prepare your application and guide you through the steps towards final loan approval.

You can also explore working with an Aussie buyer's agent for property assessment and bidding support.

Ready to explore your home loan options? Get help understanding your borrowing position and preparing for your next property purchase.