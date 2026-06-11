Could fewer investors mean less competition for home buyers?

Key takeaways

65% of surveyed investors said their investment intentions had declined following the Federal Budget.

Some brokers report fewer investor enquiries and less competition for certain properties.

Economists say reduced investor activity may create more opportunities for owner-occupiers and first home buyers.

Understanding your borrowing capacity and budget may help you act when opportunities arise.

Much of the discussion following the 2026 Federal Budget has focused on what the proposed changes could mean for property investors.

But for some home buyers, a slowdown in investor activity may create opportunities that were harder to find just a few months ago.

New Aussie research found investment intentions have softened since the Budget announcement, with 65% of surveyed investors reporting lower investment intent than before the reforms were announced.

Investor sentiment since the Budget

Measure Result Investors whose intent decreased 65% Investors whose intent fell by 2+ points 51% Investors whose intent increased 10% Investors who paused investment plans 35%

Source: Aussie Investor Post-Budget Research, June 2026

While the research does not suggest investors have left the market altogether, it does point to many reassessing their plans while they seek greater clarity on the proposed changes.

Tax adviser Nathan Rigney, director of NGR Accounting , said some investors who were already uncertain about entering the market have become even more cautious.

"People who were already hesitant now feel completely beaten. Instead of looking for a strategy, they simply decide they cannot do anything," Rigney said.

That hesitation may help explain why investment intentions have softened since the Budget announcement.

What do the new changes mean for your home loan? Speak with a local Aussie Broker to understand how the announced changes could affect your borrowing power and home loan options. Talk to an expert

What reduced investor activity may mean for home buyers

AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver said a reduction in investor activity could create more room for owner-occupiers.

"In principle, if there's less investor activity in the property market, then that creates more opportunities for owner-occupiers, including first home buyers."

Oliver said any benefit is likely to depend on local market conditions, property type and the level of investor participation in a particular area.

For buyers who have previously competed with investors for the same properties, fewer active investors may mean less competition at open homes and auctions in some markets.

You might also be interested in: Why falling clearance rates could be the signal investors have been waiting for

Buyers may already be seeing conditions shift

Investor activity is only one factor influencing market conditions.

Recent property market reporting has also pointed to softer conditions in some markets, including higher levels of vendor discounting and longer selling times compared with earlier periods.

Together, these factors may create more opportunities for some buyers to negotiate or take additional time when assessing a property.

However, market conditions can vary significantly between locations, meaning buyer experiences may differ from suburb to suburb.

Thinking about buying, but want to know more about the area before taking the plunge? Use our free area reports to learn more. Get started

Brokers are seeing signs of changing buyer behaviour

Matthew Hawley , an Aussie Broker in Queensland, said the change in investor activity is already becoming noticeable in some parts of the market.

"There has been a drop in listings and a huge drop in investor activity. But as I'm talking to a lot of customers, there's a lot of opportunity there for owner-occupier buyers, first-home buyers, and people looking at upgrade homes, simply due to the lack of competition at the moment."

Some brokers are also seeing buyers reconsider how they enter the market.

Samantha Harvey , an Aussie Broker in Victoria, said some prospective investors are now looking at owner-occupier purchases instead.

"Pretty much everyone I'm talking to who was trying to get into the market as an investor is now reconsidering and looking at going in as an owner-occupier."

While individual circumstances vary, the shift highlights how proposed policy changes can influence buyer behaviour beyond the investor market alone.

You might also be interested in: EOFY checklist for first-home buyers: 5 things to do before June 30

What opportunities might buyers see?

A reduction in investor activity does not automatically lead to lower property prices. However, some buyers may experience:

Less competition from investors on certain properties

More time to conduct due diligence before making an offer

Greater negotiating opportunities in some markets

More choice if fewer investors are competing for the same homes

The extent of these opportunities is likely to vary between locations and property types.

You might also be interested in: More homes are hitting the market. What it means for first-home buyers

Some markets may already be seeing fewer competing offers

John Stratton, Aussie Buyer's Agent, said he has observed a reduction in buyer competition in parts of the Perth market.

"Prior to the announcement, there were, on average, five offers being presented on good-quality homes. Now it's down to maybe two or three. That's presenting some really good opportunities for customers."

Conditions can vary significantly between markets, but examples like this may help explain why some buyers feel they have more room to negotiate than they did earlier in the year.

Samantha Harvey recently worked with a buyer who felt market conditions had become more favourable.

"I spoke to a customer on the weekend and they're happy they're proceeding. They said it's definitely much easier for them, and they think they're getting a really good bargain on the place they're making an offer on compared to a month or two ago in Melbourne."

These examples are anecdotal and may not reflect broader market conditions, but they illustrate how some buyers are responding to changing levels of competition.

Get the Aussie Property Report Read the full report, download now. Download the report

Questions home buyers may want to ask before making a move

Not every market is experiencing the same conditions, and not every buyer will face less competition.

If you're considering entering the market, it may be worth asking:

Am I competing for the same types of properties that typically attract investors?

Have local market conditions changed in my area?

Do I understand my borrowing capacity and budget?

Have I factored in purchase costs beyond the property price?

Would obtaining pre-approval help me move more confidently if the right property becomes available?

Understanding these factors may help buyers assess whether changing market conditions have created opportunities in their local area.

What buyers can do if competition eases

Whether competition continues to soften remains uncertain. However, buyers who are actively searching may benefit from being prepared if opportunities arise.

Buyer readiness checklist

Question Why it matters Do I understand my borrowing capacity? Helps you know your budget before making an offer Have I reviewed my deposit and purchase costs? Reduces the risk of unexpected expenses Do I have pre-approval? May help you act more quickly when suitable properties become available Have I researched the local market? Conditions can vary significantly between suburbs and regions Have I sought professional advice? A free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing capacity and options.

A changing market may create different opportunities

Not every buyer will experience the same conditions, and not every market will respond in the same way to changing investor activity.

Oliver said there may be benefits for some buyers if investor participation declines, but the broader impacts may be more mixed.

"So yes, it may benefit first home buyers but not be so good for people who remain in the rental market long term."

Rigney said investors should focus on understanding the facts before making major decisions.

"The biggest message I would give investors is this: do not make a decision based on headlines. Understand the numbers, get advice, and work out how the rules apply to your own situation before you buy, hold, or sell."

For buyers who have been competing against investors, however, the current period may present an opportunity to reassess the market and understand what options may now be available.

Not every buyer will experience the same conditions, but for those who have found competition challenging in recent years, this may be an opportunity to take a fresh look at the market and explore what opportunities could now be available.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

Disclaimer **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^ Lender charged fees will apply. This article is general in nature and does not constitute financial, taxation or legal advice. It does not take into account your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. You should seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making any investment or property decision. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. Any scenarios, projections or examples are illustrative only and may not reflect your personal situation or outcomes. Information about Federal Budget measures and proposed tax reforms is based on Australian Government announcements current as at June 2026 and may be subject to change. All Budget measures and proposed reforms remain subject to legislation being passed. Investors should refer to official government sources and obtain professional advice before acting on this information. While Aussie may refer ancillary products or services, such as buyer’s agent, finance, or insurance options, you are under no obligation to take out any co-branded or referred services. If you elect to proceed with services offered by a third party we have referred you to, we may receive a referral fee from that third party. Upon request, we can provide a reasonable estimate of the referral fee we may receive and how that amount is calculated. Views expressed by third-party commentators quoted in this article (including economists, accountants and other professionals) are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Aussie or Lendi Group. Research methodology: Aussie Investor Post-Budget Research was conducted in May–June 2026 using an independent online survey of 399 prospective Australian property investors recruited via the Askable research panel. Survey findings reflect respondent views and intentions at the time of research and may not be representative of all Australian property investors. © 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654 is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business.

Frequently asked questions