Buying in northern Queensland: Could a move give you more room in your budget?

Key takeaways:

A wider search: Northern Queensland may offer different housing options, but affordability depends on the property, your income and ongoing expenses.

Deposit requirements vary: The location and type of property could affect how much a lender accepts as security and the deposit required.

Employment matters: A transfer, remote working arrangement or new role may affect the income a lender considers when assessing your application.

Ownership costs count: Check property-specific insurance, rates, maintenance and moving expenses before deciding whether relocating fits your budget.

For Sandra Yarnold’s family, moving from the Gold Coast to Townsville meant leaving behind long commutes and buying a larger block near the beach. She says they also reduced their mortgage by $100,000.

The decision began with a better work opportunity and working conditions for her husband. But it also prompted a rethink of what they wanted from their home.

“We were also getting tired of the traffic on the Gold Coast and the reality of spending more than an hour travelling to work each way every day,” Sandra said, an Aussie Townsville broker. “We wanted more time back as a family and a better work-life balance.

“We went from a four-bedroom home in the suburbs with a small backyard to our forever home, just 50 metres from the beach, on a generous 855-square-metre block with a pool. We also reduced our mortgage by $100,000.”

Their experience illustrates why some buyers are widening their search to northern Queensland. A different location may offer more space or reduce the amount they need to borrow.

However, whether a move improves a household’s finances depends on how the purchase price, ongoing income and ownership costs fit together.

You might also be interested in: Moving to regional areas – Why more Australians are making the switch

Could looking further north expand your housing options?

The Commonwealth Bank and Regional Australia Institute’s June 2026 Regional Movers Index placed Burdekin , Tablelands and Douglas among the country’s five leading regional council areas by annual growth in net internal migration.

The ranking measures how quickly net migration increased, rather than which areas attracted the most net movers. It does not establish whether an individual property is affordable.

Sandra said some buyers look towards regional areas, including northern Queensland, for homes that may be beyond their budget in South East Queensland.

“Different parts of northern Queensland appeal to different buyers, depending on their stage of life and what they’re looking for,” she said.

“The Atherton Tablelands are particularly popular with people looking towards retirement or wanting a quieter, greener lifestyle.”

You might also be interested in: How rising costs are changing where Australians can afford to buy

She said larger blocks, acreage options, a cooler climate in some areas and a sense of community are among the attractions.

Cotality’s October Home Value Index also shows why buyers need to distinguish longer-term trends from current conditions. Regional Queensland dwelling values were 6.3% higher over the year to September, but fell 2.5% over the September quarter. These broad figures do not describe every town or property.

A practical starting point is to compare recent sales of homes that meet your needs, then assess the borrowing and ongoing expenses involved.

Need financing options for your regional move? Talk to an Aussie Broker today

What should buyers weigh up in Burdekin, Tablelands and Douglas?

Burdekin, south of Townsville, has an economy supported by agriculture, manufacturing and renewable energy. The Tablelands has strengths in agribusiness and tourism, while Douglas has a substantial tourism economy, according to CBA’s report commentary.

For someone relocating, the practical check is whether suitable work is available at an income that supports their purchase budget. Research expected pay, working hours and travel requirements before committing.

Kit Johnson, of Aussie Forest Lake , has helped customers purchase across central and northern Queensland. He encouraged buyers to assess each location individually.

“There are significant differences between towns, so buyers need to look beyond the purchase price and advertised rental yield,” he said.

For owner-occupiers, that means weighing access to work, schools, healthcare and other services alongside the home itself.

Starting your property search this spring? Search properties, research suburbs and estimate your borrowing power and repayments with Aussie's property and home loan tools. Find your next home with Aussie

Could a lower-priced property still require a larger deposit?

A lower purchase price may reduce the deposit and loan required. However, the property also needs to meet the proposed lender’s requirements.

Kit said the loan-to-value ratio , or LVR – the loan amount relative to the lender’s assessed property value – can also affect the deposit required.

“Postcode and property restrictions can mean buyers need a larger deposit than expected, which can change their options,” he said.

A house in an established town, an acreage property and a unit may be assessed differently.

Sandra said rural and acreage properties can involve additional considerations, including land size, zoning, access, services and whether the property is primarily residential or income-producing.

For buyers attracted to more land, those features need checking alongside the purchase price.

An Aussie Broker can help investigate whether the proposed lender accepts the property at the required LVR, including any mortgage insurer requirements. Buyers also need to allow for purchase expenses and a cash buffer.

Find the right regional property Connect with a Buyer's Agent

How could changing jobs affect your borrowing power?

The timing of a move can be just as important as the location.

Kit recalls a couple who wanted to sell their Brisbane home, leave their jobs and relocate to Cairns . Before they committed, they discussed how a lender would assess their plans and ongoing income.

They then approached their employers. One arranged an office transfer, while the other secured permission to work remotely.

“Both employers provided written confirmation, which we included in the application,” he said.

The couple obtained approval while retaining their jobs, although arranging the move took slightly longer.

You might also be interested in: Can I change jobs while buying a home? What to know

Other buyers may need a different sequence, such as relocating, starting a new role and renting before buying.

“Changing jobs doesn't automatically mean a buyer will have trouble securing finance, but the timing and nature of that change can make a difference,” Sandra added.

“Lenders will generally want to understand the new employment arrangement, income and any probationary period.”

Overtime, shift allowances, bonuses and casual earnings may also be assessed differently between lenders. A higher salary therefore does not necessarily produce a matching increase in borrowing capacity.

Discussing employment plans with an Aussie Broker before changing jobs or committing to a property can help identify what evidence may be required.

What could change the cost of owning the home?

Insurance is one of the first costs Kit encourages buyers to consider.

“I would encourage buyers to get a quote for the actual property before committing, including checking the cover and excesses for cyclone, storm, and flood,” he said.

The premium is only part of that comparison. Buyers also need to understand exclusions, excesses and the level of cover available.

Sandra said a larger home, pool or acreage block may bring additional upkeep. Roofs, gutters, drainage, air conditioning and outdoor areas also deserve attention when assessing a property’s condition.

Before deciding a move is affordable, allow for:

Council rates, water charges and insurance.

Building and pest inspections, repairs and ongoing maintenance.

Electricity, transport and travel to visit family or attend work.

Body corporate levies and potential special levies, where applicable.

Moving expenses, temporary accommodation and any overlap between homes.

Ask your solicitor or conveyancer when responsibility for the property passes to you. Queensland Government guidance says this commonly occurs before settlement, making the timing of insurance an early consideration.

As Kit put it: “A lower purchase price doesn’t necessarily mean the property will be cheaper to hold.”

How can you work out whether a move fits your finances?

Start with the income and expenses you expect after relocating, then work back to a purchase budget. Include moving costs and a cash buffer alongside the deposit and repayments.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, explore loan options and assess what may be achievable based on your circumstances.