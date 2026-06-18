How does stamp duty work in the ACT?

Example:

Eligible first-home buyers pay no stamp duty in the ACT from 1 July 2026.

Stamp duty may still apply to owner-occupiers, investors and other buyers who don't qualify for exemptions.

The amount payable depends on property value , buyer type and eligibility for concessions.

Pensioners and eligible NDIS participants may also access concessions depending on their circumstances.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand upfront buying costs and borrowing power before you purchase.

If you're planning to buy property in Canberra, understanding stamp duty (known as conveyance duty in the ACT), remains an important part of budgeting for your purchase.

However, the rules have changed significantly in 2026.

From 1 July 2026 , eligible first-home buyers no longer pay stamp duty, removing one of the largest upfront costs many buyers face when entering the property market.

While many buyers may benefit from the reform, conveyance duty still applies in a range of situations, including investors and many repeat buyers.

Here's what ACT buyers need to know.

What is conveyance duty?

Conveyance duty, or stamp duty, is a government charge that applies when ownership of a property is transferred from one party to another.

The amount payable depends on factors such as the property's value, where it is located, and whether any exemptions or concessions apply.

While many ACT first-home buyers no longer pay conveyance duty, other buyers may still need to factor the cost into their purchase budget.

How is conveyance duty calculated?

Rates of conveyance duty may differ across Australia, but there are several common factors that influence it:

To get an idea of how much conveyance duty you could be charged, check out Aussie’s Stamp Duty Calculator.

Wondering how much stamp duty you’ll need to pay? Try our calculator and get an estimate in minutes. Calculate stamp duty

Do first-home buyers pay conveyance duty in the ACT?

From 1 July 2026, eligible first-home buyers in the ACT no longer pay conveyance duty when purchasing a home. The changes remove previous income and property value thresholds that applied under earlier concession arrangements.

The ACT government announced the reform as part of the 2026–27 Budget , reducing one of the largest upfront costs many buyers face when entering the property market.

Previously, first-home buyers could access relief through the Home Buyer Concession Scheme, which was subject to eligibility requirements and property value limits. Under the new arrangements, eligible first-home buyers are exempt from paying conveyance duty when purchasing a home in the ACT.

As an example, a buyer purchasing a $900,000 home could previously have paid more than $28,000 in conveyance duty under standard owner-occupier rates. Under the new arrangements, eligible first-home buyers can direct those funds towards their deposit, moving costs or other purchasing expenses.

While removing conveyance duty may reduce upfront purchase costs , buyers still need to budget for deposits, legal fees, inspections, moving costs and ongoing mortgage repayments.

What could the conveyance duty change mean for first-home buyers?

Potential benefits may include:

Lower upfront purchase costs

More savings available for a deposit

Reduced time needed to save before buying for some households

Greater flexibility when budgeting for legal and moving costs

May improve access to home ownership for some buyers

However, lenders will still assess:

Income

Living expenses

Existing debts

Employment

Overall serviceability

Paying no conveyance duty does not automatically increase borrowing power.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand how upfront costs and borrowing capacity work together when preparing to buy.

Knowing your borrowing power early may help you act with more confidence when the right property comes up. An Aussie Broker can help you explore your options. Talk to your local broker

How does conveyance duty work in the ACT?

conveyance duty is paid to the ACT Revenue Office .

Home buyers in the ACT are generally required to pay conveyance duty after settlement as part of the territory's Barrier Free model . Your conveyancer or solicitor can advise on the timing that applies to your transaction.

While eligible first-home buyers no longer pay conveyance duty, many owner-occupiers, investors and repeat buyers may still need to factor conveyance duty into their purchase costs.

The rates of conveyance duty in the ACT for owner occupiers, excluding first-home buyers, are as follows:

Value of property Duty payable Up to $260,000 $0.28 per $100 or part thereof $260,001 – $300,000 $728 plus $2.20 per $100 or part thereof above $260,000 $300,001 – $500,000 $1,608 plus $3.40 per $100 or part thereof above $300,000 $500,001 – $750,000 $8,408 plus $4.32 per $100 or part thereof above $500,000 $750,001 – $1,000,000 $19,208 plus $5.90 per $100 or part thereof above $750,000 $1,000,001 – $1,455,000 $33,958 plus $6.40 per $100 or part thereof above $1,000,000 More than $1,455,000 Flat rate of $4.54 per $100 applied to the total transaction value

Source: ACT Revenue Office, Conveyance duty for non-commercial property

The rates of conveyance duty in the ACT for property investors are as follows:

Value of property Duty payable Up to $200,000 $1.20 per $100 or part thereof $200,001 – $300,000 $2,400 plus $2.20 per $100 or part thereof above $200,000 $300,001 – $500,000 $4,600 plus $3.40 per $100 or part thereof above $300,000 $500,001 – $750,000 $11,400 plus $4.32 per $100 or part thereof above $500,000 $750,001 – $1,000,000 $22,200 plus $5.90 per $100 or part thereof above $750,000 $1,000,001 – $1,455,000 $36,950 plus $6.40 per $100 or part thereof above $1,000,000 More than $1,455,000 Flat rate of $4.54 per $100 applied to the total transaction value

Source: ACT Revenue Office, Conveyance duty for non-commercial property

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, estimate upfront buying costs and assess what may be achievable based on your circumstances.

Who can still access ACT conveyance duty exemptions and concessions?

While the ACT has abolished conveyance duty for eligible first-home buyers from 1 July 2026, other buyers may also be able to access conveyance duty exemptions or concessions depending on their circumstances.

First-home buyers

Eligible first-home buyers no longer pay conveyance duty (conveyance duty) when purchasing a home in the ACT. The change removes one of the largest upfront costs associated with buying a property and applies regardless of income or property value.

While this may reduce the amount buyers need to save before purchasing, it's important to remember that other upfront costs still apply, including deposits, legal fees, inspections and lender charges.

Pensioners

Eligible pensioners may pay no conveyance duty on properties valued up to $1,020,000. For properties above this threshold, a partial concession may apply, reducing the amount of duty payable.

Because eligibility requirements and concession thresholds can change, buyers should confirm the latest information with the ACT Revenue Office before purchasing.

Eligible NDIS participants

Eligible participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) may also qualify for conveyance duty concessions when purchasing a home in the ACT under the Disability Duty Concession Scheme .

These concessions are designed to support access to suitable housing and may reduce the upfront costs associated with buying property.

Off-the-plan unit buyers

Eligible owner-occupiers purchasing an off-the-plan unit may not have to pay conveyance duty on properties valued at $1,020,000 or less.

The concession applies to unit-titled properties such as apartments and townhouses and is subject to occupancy requirements.

At the time of writing, the exemption is scheduled to apply only to eligible contracts exchanged on or before 30 June 2026. Buyers considering an off-the-plan purchase should check the latest ACT Revenue Office guidance, as concession settings may change.

Making an offer? Check the contract first. A quick scan with Aussie Contract Analyser can help you understand what to review before a formal legal check. Upload your contract

Foreign purchaser surcharge

Unlike many other Australian states and territories, the ACT does not impose a foreign purchaser surcharge on conveyance duty. This applies whether the property is being purchased as an owner-occupier or investment.

However, foreign owners may still be required to pay the ACT's Foreign Ownership Land Tax Surcharge, which is an ongoing annual charge rather than a one-off purchase cost.

Check your eligibility before buying

Conveyance duty exemptions and concessions can change over time, and eligibility requirements may depend on factors such as your age, property ownership history, income, residency status and the type of property you're purchasing.

If you're unsure what assistance may be available, an Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved in buying a home and how they may affect your borrowing power and deposit requirements.

How much is conveyance duty in the ACT?

The amount of conveyance duty you pay depends on:

The property's dutiable value

Whether you're purchasing as an owner-occupier or investor

Whether you're eligible for a conveyance duty exemption or concession

Importantly, eligible first-home buyers no longer pay conveyance duty in the ACT from 1 July 2026. For buyers who are required to pay conveyance duty, the following examples illustrate the amount that may be payable under the owner-occupier rates.

Property value Estimated conveyance duty (owner-occupier)* $650,000 Approx. $14,888 $850,000 Approx. $25,108 $1,000,000 Approx. $33,958

*Examples are indicative only and based on published ACT conveyance duty rates. Actual duty payable may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and any concessions or exemptions that apply.

For buyers who are not eligible for an exemption, conveyance duty can add tens of thousands of dollars to the upfront cost of purchasing a property, making it an important expense to budget for early.

For a personalised estimate, buyers should use the ACT Revenue Office calculator or seek professional advice.

Thinking about buying but unsure what you can afford? An Aussie Broker can help you understand property prices or loan options could affect your repayments and borrowing capacity. Book your appointment

Can conveyance duty be added to a home loan?

In some cases, buyers may be able to borrow enough to cover conveyance duty costs as part of their overall home loan. Whether this is possible will depend on factors such as:

The lender's requirements

Your deposit size

Your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

Your income and financial position

The property's value

It's important to remember that borrowing more may increase your loan repayments and the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

If you're unsure how conveyance duty may affect your deposit requirements or borrowing capacity, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your options and what may be achievable based on your circumstances.

Why is the ACT reducing conveyance duty?

The ACT has been progressively reducing reliance on conveyance duty as part of a long-running tax reform program.

Traditionally, stamp duty has been criticised because it can create a significant upfront cost when people buy or move home. Some economists argue this may discourage housing mobility by making it more expensive for people to relocate when their circumstances change.

The ACT Government's latest reforms continue that transition by removing conveyance duty for first-home buyers and expanding housing affordability measures.

For buyers, the practical benefit is that less money may be required upfront when purchasing a property.

Preparing to buy property in the ACT?

While the ACT's conveyance duty reforms may reduce upfront costs for some buyers, purchasing a home still involves a range of expenses and lending considerations.

Understanding your costs before you buy may help you make more informed property decisions and avoid unexpected expenses along the way.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, estimate upfront costs and explore home loan options based on your circumstances.