How does stamp duty work in Western Australia?

Key takeaways

Eligible first home buyers may pay no transfer duty on eligible homes valued up to $600,000, with concessional rates available on eligible homes valued up to $800,000.

Eligible first home buyers purchasing eligible vacant land may pay no transfer duty on land valued up to $450,000, with concessional rates available up to $550,000.

Western Australia also offers a concessional transfer duty rate for eligible principal place of residence purchases valued under $200,000.

Stamp duty can significantly affect upfront buying costs, so it's important to factor it into your budget early.

If you're buying property in Western Australia, one of the biggest upfront costs to plan for is stamp duty, officially known as transfer duty and administered by RevenueWA .

Transfer duty is a government tax charged when property ownership changes hands.

In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on factors including:

the property's dutiable value (generally the purchase price or market value, whichever is higher)

whether you're eligible for the first home owner rate of duty or another concession

whether you are a foreign person and liable for a foreign transfer duty surcharge

In Western Australia, transfer duty is calculated using a sliding scale, meaning higher-value properties generally attract a higher rate of duty.

Understanding how transfer duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.

Current Western Australia transfer duty rates (2025–26)

General rate

The general rate applies to most property purchases, including investment properties and homes where you do not qualify for a concession.

Dutiable value Rate $0 – $120,000 $1.90 per $100 or part thereof $120,001 – $150,000 $2,280 plus $2.85 per $100 or part thereof above $120,000 $150,001 – $360,000 $3,135 plus $3.80 per $100 or part thereof above $150,000 $360,001 – $725,000 $11,115 plus $4.75 per $100 or part thereof above $360,000 $725,001 and above $28,453 plus $5.15 per $100 or part thereof above $725,000

Source: RevenueWA – Duties Fact Sheet Residential Land

Concessional rate

A lower concessional rate may apply where the property is a principal place of residence or a WA business asset, and the value of the entire property does not exceed $200,000.

Dutiable value Concessional rate $0 – $120,000 $1.50 per $100 or part thereof $120,001 – $200,000 $1,800 plus $4.04 per $100 or part thereof above $120,000

Source: RevenueWA – Duties Fact Sheet Residential Land

How much stamp duty might you need to pay? Find out an estimate using Aussie’s Stamp Duty Calculator Calculate now

How much is stamp duty in Western Australia?

The amount of transfer duty you pay depends on the property's dutiable value and your eligibility for concessions.

Here's a simplified example using the standard transfer duty rates.

Property price Estimated transfer duty* $650,000 Approx. $22,490 $850,000 Approx. $33,578 $1 million Approx. $41,278

*These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Transfer duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable concessions. Readers should refer to RevenueWA for current rates and calculations.

Source: RevenueWA – Transfer duty calculator

You can also use the RevenueWA transfer duty calculator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.

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When do you pay stamp duty in Western Australia?

In Western Australia, transfer duty is generally paid as part of the property settlement process.

Your conveyancer or settlement agent will usually calculate and arrange payment to RevenueWA as part of settlement.

Source: WA Government – Transfer duty assessment

Work out your stamp duty Find out how much money you might need to set aside for stamp duty. Calculate costs

Are there stamp duty concessions for first home buyers in Western Australia?

Yes. Eligible first home buyers may qualify for the first home owner rate of duty, which can significantly reduce, or eliminate, the transfer duty payable.

Eligibility for the first home owner rate of duty is subject to RevenueWA's eligibility requirements. Buyers should confirm their eligibility before purchasing.

Homes

From 21 March 2025, the following first home owner rates apply:

Dutiable value First home owner rate $0–$600,000 No duty payable $600,001–$700,000 (Metropolitan & Peel regions) $13.63 per $100 or part thereof above $600,000 $600,001–$800,000 (Outside Metropolitan & Peel regions) $11.89 per $100 or part thereof above $600,000 Above the relevant threshold General transfer duty rates apply

Source: RevenueWA – First home owner rate of duty

Vacant land

Dutiable value First home owner rate $0–$450,000 No duty payable $450,001–$550,000 $15.39 per $100 or part thereof above $450,000 Above $550,000 General transfer duty rates apply

Source: RevenueWA – First home owner rate of duty

From 7 May 2026, Western Australia increased the first home owner rate of duty thresholds. Eligible first home buyers may now pay no transfer duty on eligible homes valued up to $600,000, with concessional rates available on eligible homes up to $800,000.

For eligible vacant land purchases, the full exemption threshold increased to $450,000, with concessional rates available up to $550,000.

Before relying on any threshold or concession amount, buyers should confirm the latest eligibility criteria directly with RevenueWA before purchasing.

Off-the-plan duty concession

Western Australia also offers an off-the-plan duty concession for eligible buyers purchasing new dwellings before or during construction.

The concession has been extended, and eligibility criteria apply. Buyers should refer directly to RevenueWA for current concession settings and thresholds.

Source: RevenueWA – Off-the-plan duty concession

Is there a First Home Owner Grant in Western Australia?

Yes. The Western Australian First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) is separate from transfer duty concessions.

Eligible first home buyers purchasing or building a new home may receive a $10,000 grant, subject to the current eligibility requirements. Established homes are generally not eligible for the grant.

From 7 May 2026, the maximum property value for First Home Owner Grant eligibility in areas south of the 26th parallel increased to $800,000. Grant eligibility is separate from transfer duty concessions, so buyers should check the current criteria before purchasing.

The First Home Owner Grant and the first home owner rate of duty are separate entitlements. Eligible buyers may be able to access both on the same purchase.

Before relying on any grant amount or eligibility criteria, buyers should confirm the latest information directly with RevenueWA before purchasing.

You might also be interested in: More homes are hitting the market. What it means for first-home buyers

What grants and schemes you could be eligible for? Chat to an Aussie Broker to see how much you could save. Get in touch

Foreign transfer duty surcharge

Foreign persons acquiring residential property in Western Australia may be liable for foreign transfer duty surcharge in addition to standard transfer duty.

The current surcharge rate is 7% of the dutiable value of the property.

Foreign purchasers should review the latest eligibility requirements and surcharge provisions directly with RevenueWA before purchasing.

What other costs should buyers plan for?

Transfer duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.

Other costs may include:

lender fees

conveyancing or legal fees

pest and building inspections

loan establishment costs

Landgate registration fees

strata reports (if applicable)

moving costs

For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.

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Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?

In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover transfer duty costs as part of their total loan amount.

Whether this is possible depends on:

the lender

your deposit size

your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

your overall financial position

Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.

Planning ahead for stamp duty costs

Before buying property in Western Australia, it may help to:

estimate your transfer duty early using the RevenueWA transfer duty calculator

check whether you qualify for the first home owner rate of duty or the First Home Owner Grant

factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan

understand how transfer duty may affect your borrowing power

speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer

Because transfer duty rates, thresholds and concession schemes can change over time, it's important to check the latest government guidance before purchasing property.

If you're preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.

Disclaimer *Estimated transfer duty figures are indicative only and based on publicly available Western Australian transfer duty rates as at 2026. Actual costs may vary depending on your circumstances, eligibility for concessions, exemptions, surcharges or other applicable charges. **Eligibility criteria, concession thresholds, surcharge rates and grant amounts may change. Buyers should confirm the latest information directly with RevenueWA before making financial decisions. **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Lender-charged fees will apply. ©2025 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654, is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

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