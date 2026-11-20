Key takeaways:

Cash flow was central: Refinancing reduced the family’s combined repayments by around $118 a month, or $1,416 a year*, while they planned to repay the car-loan portion within five years.

The rate was only one factor: The family also wanted a fixed and variable split, the ability to make extra repayments and a structure that suited their household budget.

Loan terms matter: A lower monthly repayment can result from a longer term, so borrowers need to compare the total cost—not just the amount leaving their account each month.

Lender policies differ: Minimum split amounts, loan-term rules and limits on extra repayments can narrow the options available to a borrower.

Consolidation changes the risk: When other debt is moved into a home loan, the property secures that borrowing and may be at risk if repayments cannot be maintained.

A lower monthly repayment can make a noticeable difference to a household budget. But when you’re refinancing to consolidate debt, it’s rarely just about finding the lowest rate.

Lun Mannu and her husband had a home loan and a separate car loan . They wanted to bring the two together, take a fresh look at their loan and make their repayments easier to manage.

After refinancing with the help of Nathan Porter, an Aussie Mobile Broker , the family’s car loan rate fell from 9.29% to 6.09%. The larger home loan portion moved from 6.22% to a two-year fixed rate of 6.14%, giving them certainty over most of the loan. The car loan portion is variable.

Along with spreading the car debt over the home loan’s 26-year term, that brought their minimum repayments down by around $346 a month at settlement.

But Lun and her husband didn’t stop at the minimum. They chose to put extra repayments towards the car loan portion so they could clear it within five years. Even with those extra repayments, Lun said their planned repayments are about $118 a month lower than before, or an estimated $1,416 over 12 months*.

Paying the car loan off sooner matters. Spreading car debt over 26 years generally means paying more interest on it than clearing it in five. Because that portion is variable, its repayments can change.

Nathan helped find a lender that could offer the split structure and extra repayment options the family wanted. Rather than simply chasing the lowest advertised rate, they chose a structure that gave them certainty over the larger fixed portion, with the flexibility to make extra repayments on the variable car loan portion.

A note on savings figure *The $1,416 figure is calculated by multiplying the reported $118 monthly difference by 12. It reflects the family’s planned repayment approach, not total borrowing-cost savings. Fees, interest and loan terms affect the overall cost.

Why the family looked beyond a lower rate

Lun had been considering a review of the family’s home loan and had spoken with other banks and brokers. After being referred to Nathan, she said the process became easier to understand.

As an Aussie Mobile Broker, Nathan could meet customers in a way that suited them, whether over the phone, by video or face-to-face in a convenient location.

“He came to my place, explained everything from the start, and showed me the options I could choose from,” Lun said.

The family’s goals were to consolidate home and car loans , review the interest rate , and create a repayment arrangement that worked with their day-to-day budget. Household costs, including school expenses, were part of the wider cash-flow discussion.

Nathan said debt consolidation may be worth discussing when a borrower is trying to free up cash flow or simplify several repayment dates.

“You might want to consolidate when you’re looking to free up some cash flow for yourself,” he said.

That does not mean consolidation is suitable for every borrower. Consolidating a car loan into a home loan generally means the home becomes security for that debt. A lower repayment may help with budgeting, but it may also reflect a longer repayment period or additional fees. The borrower still needs to repay the debt, and the structure can change the overall cost and risk.

Wondering whether consolidating your home and car loans could suit your circumstances? Speak with an Aussie Broker to learn more.

How the loan structure shaped the decision

The family wanted a split loan , with one portion fixed and another variable. This gave them more certainty over part of their repayments while retaining flexibility in the variable portion.

They also wanted to understand whether they could make extra repayments and how the loan term would affect their monthly repayments.

After the loan settled in July, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points in September and again in November, taking it to 4.85%, the highest level since late 2008.

A split structure can give borrowers different features across different portions of a loan. For example, a fixed portion may provide more certainty during the fixed period, while a variable portion may offer features such as additional repayment flexibility , depending on the lender and product.

Those features can come with conditions. Fixed-rate loans may limit extra repayments, and fees may apply if a borrower repays or changes a fixed portion early. The terms vary between lenders, so borrowers should check the conditions before making a decision.

Nathan said the family’s requirements narrowed the lender options. Lenders can set different minimum amounts for split loans and may have different rules about whether the portions need to share the same loan term.

“Some have a minimum split amount. Some might say you can have a split of $10,000; others might say it has to be at least $40,000,” Nathan said. “Some will say the loan terms have to match, and some will be different.”

For this family, finding the right loan was not simply about choosing the lowest advertised rate. Nathan also had to consider which lenders could offer the required split structure, meet the minimum loan amounts and provide features that suited their repayment plans. An Aussie Broker can help compare these options, subject to lender assessment.

You might also be interested in: How one couple refinanced two of their loans

What the $118 monthly difference does, and does not, show

The $118 represents the difference in the family’s planned monthly repayments, not total interest savings. The family planned to make extra repayments and clear the car-loan portion within five years, even though both loan splits had a 26-year term.

Lun said Nathan walked her through how much extra the family could put towards the loan.

“He explained how much I can pay in voluntary payments,” she said.

If the car-loan portion were repaid over the full 26-year term, the difference in minimum monthly repayments would be around $346. However, spreading the debt over a longer period could increase the total interest paid.

Fees can also affect the outcome. Before refinancing, borrowers may want to compare:

the combined repayments on their existing loans with the proposed repayments

discharge , application, valuation and other applicable fees

any fixed-rate break costs or early repayment fees

the amount of the new loan that relates to the car debt

the repayment term for that portion of the borrowing

the total interest payable over the life of each option

the rules for making extra repayments and what happens when a fixed period ends

Nathan said consolidated debt does not necessarily have to be repaid over the full remaining term of a mortgage.

“It could be put over four or five years, depending on the lender and the amount of debt being consolidated,” he said.

A shorter separate term may help prevent car debt from being spread over a longer mortgage, but borrowers should confirm what structure and repayment schedule the lender can offer.

Want to understand how your home loan is tracking? An Aussie Broker can complete a free^ home loan health check based on your current circumstances. Book an appointment

What consolidating a car loan into a home loan can change

Combining debts can simplify repayments by reducing the number of payment dates and accounts a household has to manage. It may also change the security attached to the borrowing.

A car loan may be secured against the vehicle or structured as another type of personal debt. When it is consolidated into a home loan, the home generally becomes security for the consolidated amount. If repayments cannot be maintained, the property may be at risk.

Borrowers can also lose some of the discipline created by a shorter car-loan term if the debt is rolled into a longer mortgage without a separate repayment plan. A borrower considering consolidation may wish to ask whether the car-loan portion can have its own shorter term and whether the planned repayments are high enough to clear it within that period.

You might also be interested in: Consolidating personal debt

What borrowers can do before refinancing

From his experience helping customers refinance, Nathan said many borrowers expect the process to involve the same amount of paperwork as buying a property.

“They think they have to provide a huge volume of documents,” he said. “That’s a big misconception. It’s actually a lot easier to refinance than to buy the house in the first place.”

The documents and checks required will depend on the borrower’s circumstances and the type of refinance being requested, including whether it involves debt consolidation or cash out.

A useful first step is to gather current loan statements and write down:

each outstanding balance

the interest rate and repayment amount

the remaining term

any fees for ending or changing the loan

the features that matter, such as fixed-rate certainty, an offset account or extra repayments

For Lun, the benefit was more than a lower repayment. She also valued Nathan’s patient explanations and the practical guidance on extra repayments.

“He was also very patient. I asked questions here and there, and he patiently explained what I didn’t understand,” she said.

For other borrowers, the next step may be to ask whether refinancing or consolidation would improve their position after all fees, terms and risks are considered, not simply whether it would reduce the next monthly payment.