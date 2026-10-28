South Australia’s rent-to-own expansion: Could reduced rent help you buy?

Key takeaways:

Reduced rent may help you save in South Australia: Eligible participants pay 75% of market rent, creating room to put money towards a deposit.

Rent does not become a deposit: Rental payments do not count towards the purchase price, so participants need to save separately.

A fixed price does not guarantee finance: Buyers still need to qualify for a suitable home loan when it is time to purchase.

Check the purchase deadline: Understand the lease, extension conditions and what happens if you cannot complete the purchase.

For renters trying to save a deposit , the challenge can be finding money to put aside after paying for the home they already live in.

South Australia’s expanding Rent to Own program offers eligible renters the opportunity to move into a home, pay reduced rent, and prepare to purchase it at an agreed price.

The next stage includes 326 additional homes across 38 Adelaide suburbs , as part of plans for up to 2,000 purpose-built homes across the state over coming years.

For prospective buyers, the practical question is whether they can save enough and qualify for a suitable home loan when it is time to buy.

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How reduced rent could help you build a deposit

Under the government program , participants pay 75% of market rent and lock in the purchase price when signing their lease and sale agreement.

Crucially, rent payments do not count towards the deposit or purchase price. The benefit is the opportunity to save separately while paying less rent.

For example, if a home’s assessed market rent were $600 a week, the program rent would be $450. Putting the full $150 difference into savings each week could add up to $15,600 over two years.

Note on illustration This is an illustration, not a quoted program rent or guaranteed saving. It assumes 104 weeks of unchanged rent and consistent saving, excludes interest and does not account for other household costs.

Whether that saving is enough depends on the household’s starting position. Buyers need to consider their existing savings, the deposit required for their loan , upfront purchase costs and a buffer for unexpected expenses.

Aussie Broker Nathan Porter said a useful starting point is to separate essential expenses from discretionary spending and identify what could realistically go into savings.

“List the key items and the things that have to be paid, the non-negotiables, and then build from there. What are the nice-to-have things?”

Putting that budget on paper can help renters test whether their savings target is achievable alongside everyday costs.

“We build a picture of where our money is actually going. Then they can start to see for themselves, ‘That’s an area I can work on’,” he added.

Buying a house in SA? Calculate your target savings each month to get to your deposit goal. Calculate now

How long do buyers have to prepare?

The expansion announcement describes a two-year rental period. Current HomeSeeker guidance specifies an initial 12-month lease, with up to two further 12-month extensions subject to Housing Trust approval. Early settlement may also be requested.

Applicants should confirm their own purchase deadline and extension conditions in writing.

HomeSeeker’s guidance says participants who cannot complete the purchase need to vacate, with the home then offered to another eligible buyer.

The July announcement scheduled the additional homes for completion by December 2027, although construction and individual move-in dates may vary.

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Who may qualify for South Australia’s program?

HomeSeeker says prospective participants must live in South Australia, be Australian citizens or permanent residents, have a job or business, currently rent, not own property and intend to occupy the home. Eligibility and financial readiness are assessed before a home is offered.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and renting long-term for more than two years.

For Greater Adelaide, HomeSeeker currently lists these income and asset thresholds:

Household Annual income before tax Total assets Single Up to $120,000 Less than $579,500 Couple or family Up to $155,000 Less than $739,500

Superannuation is excluded from the asset calculation. Regional income limits differ, so readers considering future releases outside Greater Adelaide should check the applicable rules .

Being below an income ceiling does not necessarily mean the purchase is affordable. A household still needs sufficient income and savings to support the proposed loan and ownership costs.

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Why a fixed price does not guarantee finance

A purchase price agreed at the start gives buyers a figure to plan around. It does not lock in their future interest rate , borrowing capacity , or loan approval .

Lenders assess a borrower’s financial circumstances and the property before final approval. Pre-approval is conditional and generally lasts three to six months, so an assessment obtained early in a rental period does not secure finance years ahead.

An Aussie Broker can help review borrowing power, compare available loan options and model repayments as the purchase approaches. Useful scenarios include reduced working hours, higher repayments, or savings falling short of the original target.

Buyers also need to consider the property’s value when seeking finance. If values fall, an agreed price may exceed the home’s later market value. Ask the proposed lender how its valuation could affect the loan amount and any additional cash required.

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Does the home suit your life as well as your budget?

A lower rental payment is only one part of the decision. Buyers can compare the proposed home with alternatives they could realistically afford, considering travel costs, layout, accessibility and likely household changes.

Aussie Buyer’s Agent Korey Vigants said buyers should consider how a property may suit them over the next 10 to 20 years, including changes to their household.

“Are they having kids? Do they need a school? Are they downsizing?”

He said suitability can look very different for someone aged 65 moving into a two-bedroom home compared with a young family expecting a baby.

For a townhouse or apartment, ask about any community or strata fees and how shared areas are managed. Allow for the costs that come with ownership, including rates, insurance and maintenance.

Before signing, an independent solicitor or conveyancer can explain the lease and sale contract , including finance conditions, exit provisions and the consequences of being unable to settle.

Does your next home suit your life – and your budget? Estimate how much you may be able to borrow to help narrow down your options. Find out how much you can borrow

How this differs from private rent-to-own arrangements

South Australia’s program is delivered by the SA Housing Trust through the HomeSeeker pathway .

Its reduced-rent model should be distinguished from private agreements offered by individual sellers or developers.

Private arrangements vary. Some involve above-market rent, upfront option fees or payments credited towards a future purchase. Those features should never be assumed to apply to the SA program, and a private provider’s use of the term “ rent-to-own ” does not establish government backing. government backing.

Ask who owns the home, who administers the arrangement and exactly what each payment covers. Obtain independent legal advice on the actual documents.

Before committing, compare what you could realistically save during the rental period with the deposit, purchase costs and loan repayments needed to buy the home.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power and explore your loan options, while an independent solicitor or conveyancer can explain your contractual obligations.