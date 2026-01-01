Aussie Coffs Harbour

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Coffs Harbour, Aussie Store

About us

Opened in 2005, Aussie Coffs Harbour is home to four experienced and successful Mortgage Brokers, who are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Open 5 days a week Aussie Coffs Harbour caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers, and most importantly, we are on YOUR side!

Our team can search thousands of loans from lenders and banks alike to try and find one that´s suitable for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Coffs Harbour can help. Drop into Aussie Coffs Harbour today. Find us on our socials page, email to coffsharbour@aussie.com.au or call 02 6650 9888 to arrange a free appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Boambee 2450
  • Boambee East 2452
  • Bonville 2450
  • Coffs Harbour 2450
  • Coffs Harbour DC 2450
  • Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450
  • Korora 2450
  • Moonee Beach 2450

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 02 - 66509888

Fax: 02 - 66509944

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Aussie Coffs Harbour

6/108-110 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450

Phone: 02 - 66509888

Fax: 02 - 66509944

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.