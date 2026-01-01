Aussie Maitland

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Maitland, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Maitland is here to assist with our team of four dedicated and successful residential Aussie Mortgage Advisors; including our Franchise Principal, Darren Monroe who is also fully commercially accredited. Our entire team are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and have completed their Diploma in Financial Services.  Darren Monroe - started his career as an Aussie broker in February 2006 and was awarded Aussie Mortgage Advisor of the Year in 2007 NSW/ACT, and later, Newcastle Regional Aussie Mortgage Broker of the Year in 2008. Allan Fisher - began his career in the banking industry in 1988 with various roles and moved into lending in 1995. Allan joined Aussie in 2003. Neil Brown - started in the financial services industry in 1987 specialising in insurance, financial planning and superannuation. Neil joined Aussie in October 2007. The success of our team has been built by upholding the strong values which Aussie is proudly renowned for. Our team works hard to provide an outstanding customer experience, not only during the loan process, but as equally important, once your loan has actually settled. Aussie Maitland are proud winners of the "National Aussie Excellence Award" and "NSW/ACT Aussie Excellence Award" for the financial year 2011/2012, Hunter Region Business Excellence Award winners in the "Finance & Real Estate" section, "Customer Service Award" 2015. In 2021 Aussie Maitland were welcomed into Aussie's Signature Club. We are dedicated to our customers, our craft, and the mortgage industry promising you the very best overall experience. As part of our team's commitment to providing the highest level of customer service, Aussie Maitland also have anthree experienced administration team who are here to support the team and keep you informed and up to date at every step.  Thank you for visiting the Aussie Maitland website. We look forward to assisting you along your home buying journey.  Mortgage Broker of the Year - Australian Banking & Finance Magazine Awards 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Aberglasslyn 2320
  • Allandale 2320
  • Anambah 2320
  • Bolwarra 2320
  • Bolwarra Heights 2320
  • Butterwick 2321
  • Cliftleigh 2321
  • Farley 2320

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 49340555

Fax: 02 - 49340577

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Aussie Maitland

406 High Street, Maitland, NSW 2320

Phone: 02 - 49340555

Fax: 02 - 49340577

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