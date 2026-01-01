Aussie Merrylands

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Holroyd 2142
- Merrylands 2160
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Hello and welcome! For almost 25 years, I've been passionately dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of all types of finance. My extensive hands-on mortgage broking expertise, complemented by a qualification in financial planning and experience into the construction industry, means I bring a truly deep level of understanding and insight to every conversation. As an Aussie Franchisee since 2004, our core mission has always been simple: to ensure the integrity of our service empowers you with the best financial position possible to achieve your needs and objectives. We're also committed to continuously helping you uncover opportunities to build greater wealth in the property market—a commitment proudly evidenced in the testimonials of our valued customers. In our office, we genuinely believe in treating every client like family. In fact, with family members on our team, this fosters a nurturing environment where your best interests are always paramount. We're driven by the desire to significantly improve your circumstances and help you thrive, rather than simply focusing on profit. Furthermore, I'm personally committed to the ongoing growth and development of our entire broker team, ensuring you always receive top-tier advice, service, and support. To better serve our diverse community, we also offer assistance in bilingual languages including Persian, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and others.
Shaheen Forouzandeh
I have been really Impressed with the excellent customer service the Aussie Merrylands team have provided me since taking out my home loan. It's hard to find businesses that provide a good service and think you guys are doing a great job at this of which I hope to see continue.
S. Luca
Boris and I wanted to thank all of you for your great service in helping us attain our property purchase under our Superfund. We were very happy with all your service and will be recommending to family and friends.
M. Boga