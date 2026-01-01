Aussie Merrylands

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Merrylands, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Merrylands, located in the heart of Western Sydney, we pride ourselves on delivering outstanding mortgage broking services with a personal touch. Our team is made up of experienced, friendly, and highly skilled Mortgage Brokers who are dedicated to supporting you through every stage of your financial journey. Whether you're a first home buyer, looking to refinance, purchasing an investment property, or seeking commercial or small business finance, we’re here to help—at no cost to you and with no obligation.

We believe in honest and transparent service, guided by our core principle: “Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues.” This commitment to integrity has allowed us to build strong, lasting relationships with our clients, many of whom come to us through word of mouth. Our brokers hold a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking and are fully accredited members of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). With access to hundreds of loan options from a wide panel of lenders, we compare and tailor the best solutions to suit your individual needs—saving you time, stress, and money.

Aussie Merrylands is open six days a week, and we also offer flexible after-hours appointments to meet with you at a time and place that works best for your schedule. Our services include home loans for residential purchases, refinancing, land and construction loans, insurance solutions, as well as commercial and small business loans. We are proud to have been recognised as Top Mortgage Broker by The Adviser magazine from 2013 to 2015, a testament to our dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Our mission is simple: to exceed your expectations and help you achieve your financial goals with care, professionalism, and integrity. To find out how much you could save on your home loan or how we can assist with your financial needs, contact our team today on (02) 9897 2000. If you’ve had a great experience with us, we’d love for you to share your feedback on platforms like True Local and Start Local—it means the world to us and helps others benefit from the same quality service.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Holroyd 2142
  • Merrylands 2160

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 98972000

Fax: 02 - 98971200

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Aussie Merrylands

Shops 1, 215 Pitt Street, Merrylands, NSW 2160

Phone: 02 - 98972000

Fax: 02 - 98971200

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What our customers say

Hello and welcome! For almost 25 years, I've been passionately dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of all types of finance. My extensive hands-on mortgage broking expertise, complemented by a qualification in financial planning and experience into the construction industry, means I bring a truly deep level of understanding and insight to every conversation. As an Aussie Franchisee since 2004, our core mission has always been simple: to ensure the integrity of our service empowers you with the best financial position possible to achieve your needs and objectives. We're also committed to continuously helping you uncover opportunities to build greater wealth in the property market—a commitment proudly evidenced in the testimonials of our valued customers. In our office, we genuinely believe in treating every client like family. In fact, with family members on our team, this fosters a nurturing environment where your best interests are always paramount. We're driven by the desire to significantly improve your circumstances and help you thrive, rather than simply focusing on profit. Furthermore, I'm personally committed to the ongoing growth and development of our entire broker team, ensuring you always receive top-tier advice, service, and support. To better serve our diverse community, we also offer assistance in bilingual languages including Persian, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and others.

Shaheen Forouzandeh

I have been really Impressed with the excellent customer service the Aussie Merrylands team have provided me since taking out my home loan. It's hard to find businesses that provide a good service and think you guys are doing a great job at this of which I hope to see continue.

S. Luca

Boris and I wanted to thank all of you for your great service in helping us attain our property purchase under our Superfund. We were very happy with all your service and will be recommending to family and friends.

M. Boga

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.