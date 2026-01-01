At Aussie Merrylands, located in the heart of Western Sydney, we pride ourselves on delivering outstanding mortgage broking services with a personal touch. Our team is made up of experienced, friendly, and highly skilled Mortgage Brokers who are dedicated to supporting you through every stage of your financial journey. Whether you're a first home buyer, looking to refinance, purchasing an investment property, or seeking commercial or small business finance, we’re here to help—at no cost to you and with no obligation.

We believe in honest and transparent service, guided by our core principle: “Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues.” This commitment to integrity has allowed us to build strong, lasting relationships with our clients, many of whom come to us through word of mouth. Our brokers hold a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking and are fully accredited members of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). With access to hundreds of loan options from a wide panel of lenders, we compare and tailor the best solutions to suit your individual needs—saving you time, stress, and money.

Aussie Merrylands is open six days a week, and we also offer flexible after-hours appointments to meet with you at a time and place that works best for your schedule. Our services include home loans for residential purchases, refinancing, land and construction loans, insurance solutions, as well as commercial and small business loans. We are proud to have been recognised as Top Mortgage Broker by The Adviser magazine from 2013 to 2015, a testament to our dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Our mission is simple: to exceed your expectations and help you achieve your financial goals with care, professionalism, and integrity. To find out how much you could save on your home loan or how we can assist with your financial needs, contact our team today on (02) 9897 2000. If you’ve had a great experience with us, we’d love for you to share your feedback on platforms like True Local and Start Local—it means the world to us and helps others benefit from the same quality service.