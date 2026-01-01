Aussie Riverwood

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Riverwood, Aussie Store

About us

The team at Aussie Riverwood are passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each one of our customers. Our goal is to help all of our customers find the right home loan, and make the process as stress free and seamless as possible. A large portion of our business is via referrals from our many satisfied customers through years of mortgage broking with Aussie. Whether you are buying your first home, are a seasoned property investor or you are refinancing your current loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right lending solution to suit your needs. One of the key components to our service is working with you to decide which lender and product from Aussie's panel, including major lenders, is right for you. Together we will work through what your needs and goals are moving forward and our team will communicate with you, the lender, and all other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one. Best of all, our appointments are free! So drop by our store at 154 Belmore Road Sth or give us a call on 02 9584 2000 to set up a time for an appointment at a location convenient to you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Narwee 2209
  • Peakhurst 2210
  • Peakhurst Heights 2210
  • Riverwood 2210

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 02 - 95842000

Fax: 02 - 95842233

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Aussie Riverwood

154 Belmore Road South, Riverwood, NSW 2210

Phone: 02 - 95842000

Fax: 02 - 95842233

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What our customers say

I have been dealing with John Christdoulou for over 10 years and always found John to be very professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with. I highly recommend John and Aussie Home Loans Riverwood to anyone seeking to review or arrange finance.

Nick Kritharas

Ron helped us to get our fist home together, gave us clear advice and stuck with us every step of the way. Buying our first home was a pretty daunting experience but we always knew we had Ron on our side to help us with any questions we had no matter how silly.

Alexander Kirk

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.