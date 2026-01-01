About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Gorokan 2263
- Hamlyn Terrace 2259
- Kanwal 2259
- Lake Haven 2263
- Noraville 2263
- Toukley 2263
- Woongarrah 2259
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
What our customers say
We had the pleasure of having Adam Dyche as our broker. We are first home buyers and Adam was so patient and helpful from our first meeting when we had no clue about what we could borrow, right up until we settled on our first home. We could not be happier with the service provided by Adam and could not recommend him highly enough.
Gabriel
Cassandra Briggs was fantastic. She set up our land and construction loans for us and found a great deal. I could never have done this without her help. I can't imagine how stressful trying to arrange all this directly with banks, on your own, would have been. I would definitely give her a call, if you're looking for any sort of loan... You won't regret it...
Ian
This was our first time buying an investment property since moving out of NSW. We'd used Aussie Toukley in the past when moving interstate and Ron Lloyd and the team at Aussie Toukley could not do enough for us from filling in forms through to organising loans and a deposit bond, even putting us in touch with solicitors, they were so patient with our property search and were always in touch after the pre-approval of the loan. Aussie Toukley had 1st class service through the entire process. This team are 2nd to none and I'll be back for the next property as well.
Peter