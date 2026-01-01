Aussie Toukley

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Toukley, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Toukley, where we believe securing the right finance should be an exciting time rather than a stressful process. From your first appointment all the way through to settlement and beyond, our team is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience backed by 75 years of combined industry experience. Every broker in our office is Diploma qualified in Finance and Mortgage Broking and a fully accredited member of the MFAA, giving us the deep knowledge required to navigate the complex world of lending whether you are a first home buyer stepping into the market or a seasoned investor securing your fifth property. Finding the right property takes time and energy, which is why our dedicated administrative team handles the heavy lifting and keeps you fully informed at every stage of the journey, freeing you up to focus on finding your dream home, planning renovations or researching the perfect investment. We start by conducting a full assessment of your current financial position and long-term goals, using exclusive comparison software to filter through a massive range of products in minutes to save you hours of frustrating research. We then present clear, tailored recommendations so you can make smart and sound financial decisions but our commitment to you does not end once your loan is finalised. We are here for the long haul, offering regular home loan health checks to ensure your rate remains highly competitive over time and whenever you have a question or need advice down the track, our team is always just a phone call away.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Gorokan 2263
  • Hamlyn Terrace 2259
  • Kanwal 2259
  • Lake Haven 2263
  • Noraville 2263
  • Toukley 2263
  • Woongarrah 2259

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: 02 - 43974281

Fax: 02 - 43974282

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Aussie Toukley

Units 1 & 2, 315 Main Road, Toukley, NSW 2263

Phone: 02 - 43974281

Fax: 02 - 43974282

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What our customers say

We had the pleasure of having Adam Dyche as our broker. We are first home buyers and Adam was so patient and helpful from our first meeting when we had no clue about what we could borrow, right up until we settled on our first home. We could not be happier with the service provided by Adam and could not recommend him highly enough.

Gabriel

Cassandra Briggs was fantastic. She set up our land and construction loans for us and found a great deal. I could never have done this without her help. I can't imagine how stressful trying to arrange all this directly with banks, on your own, would have been. I would definitely give her a call, if you're looking for any sort of loan... You won't regret it...

Ian

This was our first time buying an investment property since moving out of NSW. We'd used Aussie Toukley in the past when moving interstate and Ron Lloyd and the team at Aussie Toukley could not do enough for us from filling in forms through to organising loans and a deposit bond, even putting us in touch with solicitors, they were so patient with our property search and were always in touch after the pre-approval of the loan. Aussie Toukley had 1st class service through the entire process. This team are 2nd to none and I'll be back for the next property as well.

Peter

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.