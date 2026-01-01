Welcome to Aussie Benowa

Aussie Benowa is home to a team of expert mortgage brokers, fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. With over 13 years in the industry, we’ve built long-lasting relationships with our clients and supported them through various stages of life - from buying their first home to upgrading, renovating, or growing their investment portfolio.

We pride ourselves on offering personalised service that takes the stress out of securing a home loan.

Helping First Home Buyers

We understand that first home buyers often feel overwhelmed by the process, which is why we take the time to clearly walk you through every step and provide regular updates. Not only can we find you the best product for your needs, our team is well-versed in the First Home Owners Grant and First Home Guarantee Scheme and is happy to assist with completing and lodging the paperwork on your behalf.

Additionally, we have a great App to assist first home buyers in their search and all things home loans.

Supporting Property Investors

Whether you’re a first-time property investor or already have a portfolio of properties, we’re here to help you secure your ideal property. We know that new investors may need extra guidance, while seasoned investors often require more complex lending products to maximise their borrowing power and growth opportunities.

So, our team will work with you to understand your goals and match you with lenders that align with your investment strategy. No matter your experience level, we have the knowledge and resources to support your journey.

Why Choose Aussie Benowa?

We are the home of find, buy, own to make your purchasing or investment journey smoother! We offer a consistent, reliable service and bring expertise to each interaction.

Our suite of products include asset finance (think cars or leisure assets) and business lending. We also offer commercial lending services for non-residential purchases like shops, warehouses, and offices, with commercially accredited brokers available to assist.

One of the biggest advantages of working with Aussie Benowa is our access to over 25 lenders. This means we can help you compare a wide range of loan products, identify lenders offering current specials, and match you with options that suit your unique situation - such as casual employment or having a non-standard deposit.

We also offer quick home loan health checks to ensure you're still getting a competitive deal on your existing loan.

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Our Team

At Aussie Benowa, you’ll be supported by a professional and approachable team that includes;

Jackie Laverty, Franchise Owner: Jackie.laverty@aussie.com.au

Johannes Kaese, Senior Mortgage Broker: Johannes.kaese@aussie.com.au

Peter Williams, Senior Mortgage Broker: Peter.williams@aussie.com.au

Get in Touch

Drop into our office at Aussie Benowa or give us a call on 0405 656 042 to book an appointment. We’re open Monday to Friday and Saturday by Appointment.

While we’re based in Benowa, we regularly work with clients all over Australia.