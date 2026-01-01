Aussie North Lakes

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie North Lakes, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie North Lakes is proud to serve as the newer branch of our original Aussie Morayfield office, bringing the same trusted mortgage broking expertise to the North Lakes community. Established in 2021, our North Lakes store offers the convenience of a local, physical presence while being backed by the extensive experience and dedicated team from our flagship Morayfield office.

With a wealth of experience and a customer-first approach, we tailor home loan solutions to suit your unique goals—no matter how complex your situation may be. Our team simplifies the process and gives you clarity around your options, borrowing capacity, and the most suitable loan structure to reduce fees, tax, and interest.

Our Services Include:

  • Home Loans: Finding the right loan from a wide range of lenders.

  • Mortgage Broking: Free, expert advice with fast, thorough loan comparisons.

  • Insurance: Affordable coverage to protect you, your family, and your assets.

  • Debt Consolidation: Simplify your repayments by combining debts into one.

  • Commercial Property Loans: Assistance with business property purchases.

  • Home Loan Health Check: Review your existing loan to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

What Sets Us Apart

Whether you visit us at North Lakes or Morayfield, you’re working with the same highly experienced and passionate team. Under the leadership of our Franchisee, Renee Taggart, we’ve implemented innovative processes and a service-focused culture that ensure each client receives personalised, ongoing support.

Renee’s dedication to exceptional service, efficiency, and transparency has helped position both offices as leading mortgage brokers in Queensland. Our team is committed to building lifelong relationships with clients—not just settling a loan.

Here for You Beyond the Loan

Once you are a valued Aussie North Lakes client, our support doesn’t stop. We’re always available to help with any products or questions you have throughout the life of your home loan journey.

Visit us at the Aussie North Lakes office, or we can come to you—whenever and wherever suits you best. Call 07 5432 4433 to book your free appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Narangba 4504
  • Mango Hill 4509
  • North Lakes 4509

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: (07) 3519 4420

Aussie North Lakes

Shop T9, Cnr. Mango Hill Marketplace, Anzac Avenue and Halpine Drive, Mango Hill, QLD 4509

Phone: (07) 3519 4420

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.