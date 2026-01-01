Aussie Townsville

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Townsville, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Townsville is small business located in Duckworth Street in Garbutt, servicing local 7 days a week from south to Bowen, north to Tully and west to Mount Isa. Our mission is to be your trusted home loan lending specialist for life.  There are a multitude of options out there. to consider when looking for home loan. We can help you answer these questions plus add value by providing guidance on other important factors, like: - How the home loan could be structured for your individual circumstances - Which lender?s policies suit your circumstances and will consider approving your loan? - Which type of home loan suits your needs, and helps you achieve your financial goals? - Whether you have considered relevant asset and income protection (insurance) for your financial situation? - We are locals ourselves, proud to wear the Aussie brand and bring you the benefits of being part of a group that has been voted the Adviser's Top Brokerage for 8 years running. Not to mention access to over 20^ leading lenders    Fees and referrals Many people are surprised to learn that we do not charge them for our service. We receive commissions from the lender for introducing the loan to them. These commissions will be disclosed to you at the time we prepare your loan application. These commissions are not on-charged to you by the lender. The First Home Buyer We will spend the time to answer your questions and make sure you know what?s involved, and whether you are in a position financially to purchase a home. We will discuss all options with you, including use of government grants and any potential family equity assistance and process to obtain preapproval. The Property Investor We can provide valuable market insights, negotiate the right loan for you ? and take care of all that tricky paperwork. When purchasing a property for investment purposes, it will also be critical to review how your financing is structured to maximize your financial returns. Factors to consider include how to preserve debt for tax deductibility purposes, interest only loans, and the use of offset accounts. The advice of an accountant is recommended at this point and is extremely valuable. Upgrading / Downgrading We find the right loan for you from our panel of over 20 leading lenders. Some of these lenders may be willing to approve a loan for you, while others may not. We?ll help you by finding ones that suit your circumstances and negotiating the right loan for you. Asset, Equipment and Commercial Finance Are you looking to buy commercial property?  Time to upgrade the business vehicles? Wanting to purchase heavy machinery or even office equipment? We can help you find the loan that's right for you ? best of all your appointment with us is free. 

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Alligator Creek 4816
  • Idalia 4811
  • Aitkenvale 4814
  • Alice River 4817
  • Annandale 4814
  • Black River 4818
  • Bohle Plains 4817
  • BURDELL 4818

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 47256000

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Aussie Townsville

Shop 7, Building G Domain Central, 103 Duckworth Street, Garbutt, QLD 4814

Phone: 07 - 47256000

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What our customers say

"Thank you very much for your time and efforts through this process. In particular the regular updates and professionalism was excellent. I will have no hesitation in recommending you to friends and colleagues."

Brett C ? Mt Low

"Thank you Geoff, we couldn?t have done it without the help from yourself and your staff."

Andrew G ? Mt Isa

"Thank you so much. We've been busy enjoying a bottle of champagne. CHEERS! Our little family were so dejected after speaking with our bank. I'm so glad we enlisted your help, you've been brilliant. Will highly recommend you."

Craig, Georgia & Oscar P ? Cardwell

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ANZ
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