Aussie Christies Beach

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Christies Beach, Aussie Store

About us

Hello and welcome to Aussie Christies Beach.

Our team of mortgage brokers can assist you in achieving home ownership and/or extend your property portfolio. We have over 20 lenders to offer so we can match you with a suitable solution and ensure your finances are in line with your goals and objectives.

We help first home buyers, upgraders, investors and those looking to construct their next property. Our customers are delighted by our service, and we would love you to become one of them.

Feel free to drop into Aussie Christies Beach today or call 08 8186 6189 to book a free appointment. We cater for appointments face to face and virtually. Our brokers will go over your options and do all the legwork in chasing the banks.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Until then,

The team at Aussie Christies Beach.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aussiechristiesbeach

Google: https://www.google.com/search?q=Aussie+Home+Loans+Christies+Beach&stick=H4sIAAAAAAAA_-NgU1I1qDBLTDI0MjSxTDJKTTYzSjW3MqgwT0wDcgyNU02STYyTjUwXsSo6lhYXZ6YqeOTnpir45CfmFSs4ZxRlFpdkphYrOKUmJmcAAFa1fJpNAAAA&hl=en&mat=CYfjKIYk70eWElcBNqvzOhbrWhuIF9zifNYQHgqqo3fnsLAS_KaQv9VllhIE7CUV-iVcd-Qwr7_YcxJ2LeXn1Mj8JIbn1vf_daghN5iEyOd6GwpVzitF21mGMcGBbm50xyU&authuser=0#scso=_bT6NY_-VO4T14-EPpZGigAE_69:437.3333435058594

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Morphett Vale 5162
  • Christies Beach 5165
  • Lonsdale 5160
  • Hackham 5163
  • Hackham West 5163
  • Huntfield Heights 5163
  • Christie Downs 5164
  • Christies Beach North 5065

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 - 81866189

Fax: 08 - 81866797

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Aussie Christies Beach

Shop 11, 50 Esplanade, Christies Beach, SA 5165

Phone: 08 - 81866189

Fax: 08 - 81866797

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.