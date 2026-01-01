Aussie Burnie

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Burnie, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Burnie is located in the heart of the local community and we're committed to providing our clients great service, not just during the loan process but after settlement and beyond. We manage the Aussie stores in Burnie and Devonport so please let us know which location is more suitable for you. Having serviced the local community for in excess of 20 years, our team of seven brokers have a strong understanding of the local property market, our aim is to first help you to understand and address issues you might encounter. From there, we will manage your loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates at every stage of your application to ensure a smooth experience. Our main goal is help you take the stress out of getting your loan approved and settled!

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Aberdeen 7310
  • Acton 7320
  • Ambleside 7310
  • Brooklyn 7320
  • Burnie 7320
  • Camdale 7320
  • Cooee 7320
  • Devonport 7310

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 64313055

Fax: 03 - 64313059

Aussie Burnie

38 Bass Highway, Cooee, TAS 7320

Phone: 03 - 64313055

Fax: 03 - 64313059

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.