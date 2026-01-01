Aussie Bellarine

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Bellarine, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Bellarine our number one goal is to exceed our client's expectations. Aussie Bellarine is home to Aussie Mortgage Brokers Ruth Van Eekelen, Jo Goldsborough and Joedy Van Eekelen who are fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia.

 

﻿We cater for first home buyers, investors, refinancers and new home purchases across The Bellarine Peninsula. Ruth, Jo and Joedy can search hundreds of loans from Aussie's panel of lenders (including the top four banks) to find a suitable fit for your mortgage needs. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Bellarine can help. And best of all, all our services are provided at no cost to our customers.

 

Unsure if your home loan is still the right one for you? We can provide you with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan,  one appointment could save you thousands!

 

We understand many of our clients can't make it to us within traditional office hours which is why we offer weekends and after-hours by appointment.

 

Our shop front is conveniently located in the main street in Ocean Grove, or we are more than happy to travel throughout the Bellarine Peninsula to a location that suits you, to discuss your home loan needs. So drop in and see our friendly team today at Aussie Bellarine, book online or call 03 5255 4005 to arrange an appointment.

 

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Barwon Heads 3227
  • Bellarine 3223
  • Clifton Springs 3222
  • Connewarre 3227
  • Curlewis 3222
  • Drysdale 3222
  • Indented Head 3223
  • Leopold 3224

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 52554005

Fax: 03 52551032

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Aussie Bellarine

78a The Terrace, Ocean Grove, VIC 3226

Phone: 03 52554005

Fax: 03 52551032

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What our customers say

Joedy as his team are extremely dedicated and professional. They helped us to become land and home owners, and they we excellent throughout the whole journey! If we could give 6 stars we would! Save yourself the headache, and just contract Joedy in the first place.

Liezl M

Jo and the team at Aussie Home Loans were absolutely incredible to deal with. Jo worked tirelessly to get the best outcome for me — even with a considerably low deposit and at a time when interest rates were at their peak. She found a way to maximise my borrowing power so I could finally get into the property market. Thanks to Jo’s hard work and expertise, I’m now living in my first home and couldn’t be happier! She explained everything clearly, kept me calm during what was a very stressful time, and never made me feel silly for asking questions (as I had no idea what I was doing). Jo and her team completely took the hassle out of the process — I felt supported and in good hands the entire way through. I can’t recommend Jo and her team highly enough!

Lachlan O

Ruth and Kaycee have been nothing short of incredible in my first home buying journey. As a single first home buyer, I really started off with a lot of uncertainty in my confidence on my borrowing power, despite going to my bank for advice. But from the first appointment with Ruth, I felt empowered and excited about my house hunting journey She and Kaycee helped me understand my financial position and scenarios so I knew what my max comfort purchase price was & what I was looking for in my first home, in addition to helping me through the negotiation process which is naturally daunting to do on your own. I cannot fault Ruth’s knowledge, reliable communication and overall guidance , now finally after 6 or so months of looking, I found my little home and feel so eased in the process from offers to understanding the contract. I will definitely continue to recommend Ruth and everyone at Aussie Home Loans and thank them so dearly for the reassuring guidance and education I needed as a first home buyer. ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachael B

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