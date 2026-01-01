Aussie Bellarine

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Barwon Heads 3227
- Bellarine 3223
- Clifton Springs 3222
- Connewarre 3227
- Curlewis 3222
- Drysdale 3222
- Indented Head 3223
- Leopold 3224
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Joedy as his team are extremely dedicated and professional. They helped us to become land and home owners, and they we excellent throughout the whole journey! If we could give 6 stars we would! Save yourself the headache, and just contract Joedy in the first place.
Liezl M
Jo and the team at Aussie Home Loans were absolutely incredible to deal with. Jo worked tirelessly to get the best outcome for me — even with a considerably low deposit and at a time when interest rates were at their peak. She found a way to maximise my borrowing power so I could finally get into the property market. Thanks to Jo’s hard work and expertise, I’m now living in my first home and couldn’t be happier! She explained everything clearly, kept me calm during what was a very stressful time, and never made me feel silly for asking questions (as I had no idea what I was doing). Jo and her team completely took the hassle out of the process — I felt supported and in good hands the entire way through. I can’t recommend Jo and her team highly enough!
Lachlan O
Ruth and Kaycee have been nothing short of incredible in my first home buying journey. As a single first home buyer, I really started off with a lot of uncertainty in my confidence on my borrowing power, despite going to my bank for advice. But from the first appointment with Ruth, I felt empowered and excited about my house hunting journey She and Kaycee helped me understand my financial position and scenarios so I knew what my max comfort purchase price was & what I was looking for in my first home, in addition to helping me through the negotiation process which is naturally daunting to do on your own. I cannot fault Ruth’s knowledge, reliable communication and overall guidance , now finally after 6 or so months of looking, I found my little home and feel so eased in the process from offers to understanding the contract. I will definitely continue to recommend Ruth and everyone at Aussie Home Loans and thank them so dearly for the reassuring guidance and education I needed as a first home buyer. ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️
Rachael B