At Aussie Bellarine our number one goal is to exceed our client's expectations. Aussie Bellarine is home to Aussie Mortgage Brokers Ruth Van Eekelen, Jo Goldsborough and Joedy Van Eekelen who are fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia.

﻿We cater for first home buyers, investors, refinancers and new home purchases across The Bellarine Peninsula. Ruth, Jo and Joedy can search hundreds of loans from Aussie's panel of lenders (including the top four banks) to find a suitable fit for your mortgage needs. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Bellarine can help. And best of all, all our services are provided at no cost to our customers.

Unsure if your home loan is still the right one for you? We can provide you with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan, one appointment could save you thousands!

We understand many of our clients can't make it to us within traditional office hours which is why we offer weekends and after-hours by appointment.

Our shop front is conveniently located in the main street in Ocean Grove, or we are more than happy to travel throughout the Bellarine Peninsula to a location that suits you, to discuss your home loan needs. So drop in and see our friendly team today at Aussie Bellarine, book online or call 03 5255 4005 to arrange an appointment.

We look forward to seeing you soon.