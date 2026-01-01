Aussie Elsternwick

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Elsternwick, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Elsternwick is home to two of Melbourne's most experienced and successful mortgage brokers, Dallas Mactier and Mark Livens. A trusted part of the local community for over 24 years, they have proudly helped thousands of customers achieve their property goals while building a reputation for exceptional service and expert lending advice.

Since opening in early 2002, the team has settled over $1 billion in home loans, a milestone that reflects their extensive experience, strong lender relationships, and commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes for their customers.

Both Dallas and Mark are fully accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and hold a Certificate IV in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking), ensuring you receive knowledgeable, professional guidance every step of the way.

Open five days a week, Aussie Elsternwick assists first home buyers, investors, upgraders, refinancers, and existing homeowners looking for a better deal. Whether you're purchasing your first property or simply want a home loan health check to ensure your current loan remains competitive, the team is here to help.

Our two fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers can compare thousands of home loan options from Australia's leading banks and lenders to help find a solution that's right for your needs.

Aussie Elsternwick also has commercially accredited brokers who specialise in finance for non-residential properties, including shops, warehouses, offices, and other commercial investments.

Visit Aussie Elsternwick, call (03) 9532 4099 to arrange an appointment, or book a virtual consultation. If it's more convenient, we can also come to you at a time and place that suits your schedule.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Elsternwick 3185
  • Ripponlea 3185
  • Elwood 3184

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 95324099

Fax: 03 - 95324177

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Aussie Elsternwick

4/483 Glen Huntly Road, Elsternwick, VIC 3185

Phone: 03 - 95324099

Fax: 03 - 95324177

Follow:

What our customers say

We have worked with Mark Livens on two occasions and on each occasion he has been the calm that has been needed in the process. We engaged a broker to do the "doing" of mortgage application and on each occasion, he has taken all the hard work out of the application process and made great recommendations regarding next steps, banks etc. Would happily use him again and have also recommended him to friends who have needed someone who had extensive well founded experience in this area.

Carla C

Absolutely exceptional work by Mark Livens. It was vastly different to our previous experience with a different mortgage broker (different place). His communication was great and kept us updated all the time. We had a bit more complicated situation and Mark made it work. Very very happy with the outcome!

Klaudia B

Dallas at Aussie Elsternwick was incredibly easy to work with. I contacted Dallas to assist me in organising the loan for my first home, i was new to the whole process and Dallas made the process quick and stress free. Taking the time to explain anything to me that I didn't understand - i felt supported every step of the way. I would recommend Aussie Elsternwick and Dallas specifically to anyone!

Chelsea S

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.