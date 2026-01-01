About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Elsternwick 3185
- Ripponlea 3185
- Elwood 3184
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We have worked with Mark Livens on two occasions and on each occasion he has been the calm that has been needed in the process. We engaged a broker to do the "doing" of mortgage application and on each occasion, he has taken all the hard work out of the application process and made great recommendations regarding next steps, banks etc. Would happily use him again and have also recommended him to friends who have needed someone who had extensive well founded experience in this area.
Carla C
Absolutely exceptional work by Mark Livens. It was vastly different to our previous experience with a different mortgage broker (different place). His communication was great and kept us updated all the time. We had a bit more complicated situation and Mark made it work. Very very happy with the outcome!
Klaudia B
Dallas at Aussie Elsternwick was incredibly easy to work with. I contacted Dallas to assist me in organising the loan for my first home, i was new to the whole process and Dallas made the process quick and stress free. Taking the time to explain anything to me that I didn't understand - i felt supported every step of the way. I would recommend Aussie Elsternwick and Dallas specifically to anyone!
Chelsea S