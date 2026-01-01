Aussie Elsternwick is home to two of Melbourne's most experienced and successful mortgage brokers, Dallas Mactier and Mark Livens. A trusted part of the local community for over 24 years, they have proudly helped thousands of customers achieve their property goals while building a reputation for exceptional service and expert lending advice.

Since opening in early 2002, the team has settled over $1 billion in home loans, a milestone that reflects their extensive experience, strong lender relationships, and commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes for their customers.

Both Dallas and Mark are fully accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and hold a Certificate IV in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking), ensuring you receive knowledgeable, professional guidance every step of the way.

Open five days a week, Aussie Elsternwick assists first home buyers, investors, upgraders, refinancers, and existing homeowners looking for a better deal. Whether you're purchasing your first property or simply want a home loan health check to ensure your current loan remains competitive, the team is here to help.

Our two fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers can compare thousands of home loan options from Australia's leading banks and lenders to help find a solution that's right for your needs.

Aussie Elsternwick also has commercially accredited brokers who specialise in finance for non-residential properties, including shops, warehouses, offices, and other commercial investments.

Visit Aussie Elsternwick, call (03) 9532 4099 to arrange an appointment, or book a virtual consultation. If it's more convenient, we can also come to you at a time and place that suits your schedule.