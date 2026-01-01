Aussie Epping

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Epping, Aussie Store

About us

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas we service

  • Epping 3076

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: 03 9401 1447

    Aussie Epping

    Shop 40 Pacific Epping, 571-583 High Street, Epping, VIC 3076

    Phone: 03 9401 1447

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.