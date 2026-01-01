Aussie Keysborough

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Keysborough, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Keysborough, your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers!

With an experience of 25+ years, our team of experienced mortgage brokers will find you a home loan that suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders. We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional customer service and believe in building long-lasting relationships with view to SAVE you monies.

Our Service to you is FREE.

We assist with

- Home Loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, and Investors)

- Refinancing of Home Loans

- Land Loans and Construction Loans

- Commercial Lending Services

- Car Loans and Personal Loans

- Life, Home, and Car Insurance

Book a free appointment with us today and let our seasoned team guide you towards financial security and homeownership bliss.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Aspendale Gardens 3195
  • Braeside 3195
  • Keysborough 3173
  • Waterways 3195

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 87856888

Fax: 03 - 87856888

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Aussie Keysborough

Shop L01, A05 Parkmore Shopping Centre 317 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough, VIC 3173

Phone: 03 - 87856888

Fax: 03 - 87856888

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.