About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Mornington 3931
- Moorooduc 3933
- Baxter 3911
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Hi Paul Just wanted to say hi and let you know how happy I was with the ?complete? service offered by you, Lisette and the team at Aussie Mornington. As you know this is not the first time I have used you as a broker and have been just as satisfied with the service this time around. To begin with being able to have the initial discussion outside of normal business hours was really helpful. This time was different as the purchase was an investment property, I had many questions which you were able to answer, or direct me to find out more information. From the initial selection of the lender I would use, through assisting with the actual loan process (which can be quite daunting) and then the follow up to make sure settlement went smoothly, I always felt in control and informed during the process. There will always be small road blocks in these sorts of transactions but these were handled very promptly and professionally by you. I would not hesitate to use Aussie Mornington again in the future and to recommend to anyone that wants a ?one stop shop? and a worry free experience
Judi
We absolutely loved dealing with Aussie in Mornington. The service was fantastic. Paul went out of his way to help us get our home loan sorted. Without Aussie we may not have got our home loan. Aussie changed our lives. We now have a beautiful home for our family. Thank you so much Aussie! Aussie in Mornington changed our lives. Without Paul's commitment to getting our loan sorted we wouldn't have a beautiful home for our family! We could not recommend Aussie highly enough. They made it easy. Thank you The Team at Aussie from the bottom of our hearts.
Kirsty & Shaun
Paul was so helpful for us as we searched for our dream home, adjusting the recommended products to suit our changing circumstances. He was so patient and always available to answer our queries and questions and found the right home loan to suit our needs. It was a very easy process and we highly recommend Paul for any help securing your finance.
Matt & Danielle