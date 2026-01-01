Aussie Mornington

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Mornington, Aussie Store

About us

Thanks you for visiting our website. The Franchise Principal of Aussie Home Loans Mornington is Paul Basso. With over 25 years of experience in finance and mortgage lending, there is no one better to talk to, than Paul or one of his team to ensure you have the best possible lending solution for your personal situation. Paul and his team of mortgage brokers are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia.

Why Choose Aussie Mornington Our customer service philosophy is simple; treat your customer the way you expect to be treated. Not all mortgage brokers are the same. So what sets Aussie Home Loans apart is our expertise and industry knowledge. Using our proprietary software Platform we are able to help you compare hundreds of loans in minutes to find the one that's best for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria, Aussie Mornington can help.

At Aussie Home Loans Mornington we pride ourselves on the end-to-end service we provide to our clients, and always look to exceed their expectations throughout the whole loan process. This includes sourcing the right loan for their specific needs, managing the settlement process and becoming their personal mortgage manager after settlement.

We own our business and we live locally in the Mornington area. Aussie Home Loans Mornington are also Commercially Accredited Brokers for non residential purchases such as shops, warehouses and offices. What loans? - Home loans for property purchases - First Home Buyers - Refinances - Investment loans - Equity release - Land Loans & Construction Loans - Commercial and Business Loans - Car and Equipment Finance – Personal loan - Insurance What should you expect?

Personalised service and product offerings that are tailored to your financial needs. We do this by discussing and understanding your financial circumstances and requirements. We will advise you on features and benefits and different loan types. A typical meeting will usually take around 1 hour and is obligation free. When you are ready to apply we will lodge the application, negotiate with the lender and manage the entire process for you.

Let Aussie Mornington be your guide to a seamless home loan solution. Visit us today or call 03 5973 5700 to arrange an appointment and take the first step toward your dream home

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Mornington 3931
  • Moorooduc 3933
  • Baxter 3911

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 59735700

Fax: 03 - 59735311

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Aussie Mornington

198 Main Street, Mornington, VIC 3931

Phone: 03 - 59735700

Fax: 03 - 59735311

Follow:

What our customers say

Hi Paul Just wanted to say hi and let you know how happy I was with the ?complete? service offered by you, Lisette and the team at Aussie Mornington. As you know this is not the first time I have used you as a broker and have been just as satisfied with the service this time around. To begin with being able to have the initial discussion outside of normal business hours was really helpful. This time was different as the purchase was an investment property, I had many questions which you were able to answer, or direct me to find out more information. From the initial selection of the lender I would use, through assisting with the actual loan process (which can be quite daunting) and then the follow up to make sure settlement went smoothly, I always felt in control and informed during the process. There will always be small road blocks in these sorts of transactions but these were handled very promptly and professionally by you. I would not hesitate to use Aussie Mornington again in the future and to recommend to anyone that wants a ?one stop shop? and a worry free experience

Judi

We absolutely loved dealing with Aussie in Mornington. The service was fantastic. Paul went out of his way to help us get our home loan sorted. Without Aussie we may not have got our home loan. Aussie changed our lives. We now have a beautiful home for our family. Thank you so much Aussie! Aussie in Mornington changed our lives. Without Paul's commitment to getting our loan sorted we wouldn't have a beautiful home for our family! We could not recommend Aussie highly enough. They made it easy. Thank you The Team at Aussie from the bottom of our hearts.

Kirsty & Shaun

Paul was so helpful for us as we searched for our dream home, adjusting the recommended products to suit our changing circumstances. He was so patient and always available to answer our queries and questions and found the right home loan to suit our needs. It was a very easy process and we highly recommend Paul for any help securing your finance.

Matt & Danielle

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.