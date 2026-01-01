We are the number 1 Aussie store in WA from 2012 - 2023 and are helping more customers than any other store in Perth/Western Australia.
Aussie Morley is home to multi-award winning Franchise Principals & Mortgage Brokers Aaron Grofski, Quentin Grofski & Gary Allen.
At Aussie Morley we come to work every day to help people achieve their financial goals. Currently more than 70% of people (and growing) use a mortgage broker to help find the right home loan for their needs as a mortgage broker can help sift through the many lenders, interest rates, fees and lending policies available.
Our job is to ensure that applying for a mortgage from a choice of over 20 different lenders is completely transparent and stress free for you.
The broad range of lenders we have access to carry between them every possible feature you could ever need.
Some of these include;
- Variable rates,
- Fixed rates,
- Redraw,
- Offset accounts,
- Master limit,
- Principle & interest or interest only,
- Line of credit,
Some of the many different types of mortgage applications we can assist you with include;
- Regular 'exclusive to Aussie' offers, interest rates & cash rebates
- First home buyer home loans
- First Home Guarantee Scheme home loans
- Free home loan review/health check
- No deposit / Guarantor home loans
- Investment property loans
- Land loans
- Construction loans
- Self-employed home loans
- 95% No LMI for certain Medical, Mining & Engineering professionals
- 90% 457 VISA home loans
- Debt consolidation loans
- Refinance home loans
- Refinance tax debts
- Refinance business debts/loans
- Preparing you to buy at auction
- Granny flat loans
- Renovation loans
- Credit file impaired home loans
- Refinance of home loans in arrears
- Family court ordered separations
- Complicated company/trust structures
- Commercial loans
- Low doc loans