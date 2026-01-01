Aussie Gungahlin

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Gungahlin, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Gungahlin is home to experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Brokers and Franchise Principals Raju Khiani & Himanshu Sharma, who are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Both Raju & Himanshu are fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers who can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you. At Aussie Gungahlin, customer satisfaction is our number one priority. We work with our customer's best interests at heart and aim to walk them through the entire process, making it a simple, stress free and a straight forward experience. Aussie Gungahlin caters for first home buyers, refinancers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help you with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. Drop into Aussie Gungahlin today, call 02 6242 4218 to arrange an appointment or follow us on  Facebook . How quickly can Aussie Gungahlin find the right loan for me? Aussie Gungahlin can find a loan to suit your needs in less than a few minutes, and can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders making sure we find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner. What does it cost? An appointment is at no cost to you. There are no fees or shaded interest rates for using Aussie Gungahlin to arrange your home finance. Where can we meet? We're flexible! Aussie Gungahlin store is located at Unit 112/43 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am till 5.00pm or by appointment on the weekends, with free street parking. What loans do we offer? - Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors, Upgrades, Extensions)  - Refinances  - Land Loans & Construction Loans  - Insurance  Why us? At Aussie Gungahlin we believe it is smart to ask, call us today and ask how much we can save you. By asking some simple questions, we've helped thousands of families save money on their home loans. Don?t forget, our service is at no cost to you. Call us today on  02 6242 4218  to arrange a free appointment.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Amaroo 2914
  • Bonner 2914
  • Casey 2913
  • Forde 2914
  • Gungahlin 2912
  • Kinlyside 2913
  • Moncrieff 2914
  • Ngunnawal 2913

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 62424218

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Aussie Gungahlin

Unit 112, 43 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin, ACT 2912

Phone: 02 - 62424218

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.