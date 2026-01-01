Aussie Blacktown

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Blacktown 2148
- Blacktown Westpoint 2148
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
A highly professional and helpful team who went above and beyond to help meet my home loan refinancing needs! Nobeel Khan provided first class service and his experience and knowledge is second to none. Thank you for the wonderful service you provided. I would highly recommend this team to anyone looking at a new home loan or to move their home loan. Give Blacktown Aussie Home Loans a call!
Elka E.
It was a simple and enjoyable process to work with Nobeel, Amninder and Jeneya to get my Home loan organised. They were professional, always available to answer any questions and completed everything required before deadlines. Would highly recommend their services.
Zaheer M.
Matt Moriarty was terrific in assisting us in switching our Home Loan. He was accessible, friendly and always happy to answer questions we had. He was informative and always happy to assist us whenever extra docs were needed and tailored a loan that suited us. I would recommend him to my family and friends
Charles A.