Aussie Blacktown

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Blacktown, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Home Loans Blacktown

At Aussie Blacktown, we are committed to helping you find the perfect home or investment loan tailored to your unique needs. Our expert Mortgage Brokers also offer competitive Asset Finance, Commercial Finance loans, and Insurance. With access to Australia's leading lenders, including the big banks, we can search through hundreds of loans to find the best fit for you.

Meet Our Team

Franchise Principal Nobeel Khan and his team have a deep-rooted connection with the Blacktown community, driving their passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals. Our highly qualified and accredited Mortgage Brokers use advanced home loan matching software to streamline the process, making it simple and efficient for you.

Why Choose Aussie Blacktown?

• Experience: We specialize in assisting first home buyers, investors, and those looking to refinance.

• Community Trust: As trusted local experts, we are dedicated to saving you time, money, and effort.

• Comprehensive Knowledge: Our team has extensive experience in business, property, and financial markets.

• Qualified Experts: Our brokers are fully accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA).

Our Services

• We offer a wide range of services to meet all your financing needs:

• Home Loans: For first home buyers, investors, and those upgrading or extending.

• Refinancing: Get better terms on your existing mortgage.

• Land and Construction Loans: Perfect for building your dream home.

• Commercial Loans: For business and investment opportunities.

• Loan Consolidation: Simplify your finances.

• SMSF Lending, Car, and Personal Loans: Tailored to your specific needs.

• Insurance: Comprehensive coverage for peace of mind.

Convenience and Flexibility

Our team is available to meet you at a time that suits your schedule, including outside business hours. Located in the heart of 1 Alpha Street Blacktown, you can drop in for a chat or call us at 02 9194 0811 to arrange a free appointment.

At Aussie Blacktown, we leverage advanced technology and the Lendi platform system, including a user-friendly app, to streamline your loan application process and provide real-time updates. Follow us on Facebook for updates and more information.

Contact Us

Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Aussie Blacktown or call 02 9194 0811 to schedule a meeting. We proudly serve Blacktown, its surrounding suburbs, and wherever our clients are located.

Testimonials

Visit our Google Reviews for more client testimonials and insights into our exceptional service.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Blacktown 2148
  • Blacktown Westpoint 2148

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 02 - 91940811

Fax: 02 - 96225978

Follow:

Aussie Blacktown

1 Alpha Street, Blacktown, NSW 2148

Phone: 02 - 91940811

Fax: 02 - 96225978

Follow:

What our customers say

A highly professional and helpful team who went above and beyond to help meet my home loan refinancing needs! Nobeel Khan provided first class service and his experience and knowledge is second to none. Thank you for the wonderful service you provided. I would highly recommend this team to anyone looking at a new home loan or to move their home loan. Give Blacktown Aussie Home Loans a call!

Elka E.

It was a simple and enjoyable process to work with Nobeel, Amninder and Jeneya to get my Home loan organised. They were professional, always available to answer any questions and completed everything required before deadlines. Would highly recommend their services.

Zaheer M.

Matt Moriarty was terrific in assisting us in switching our Home Loan. He was accessible, friendly and always happy to answer questions we had. He was informative and always happy to assist us whenever extra docs were needed and tailored a loan that suited us. I would recommend him to my family and friends

Charles A.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.