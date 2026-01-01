Welcome to Aussie Home Loans Blacktown

At Aussie Blacktown, we are committed to helping you find the perfect home or investment loan tailored to your unique needs. Our expert Mortgage Brokers also offer competitive Asset Finance, Commercial Finance loans, and Insurance. With access to Australia's leading lenders, including the big banks, we can search through hundreds of loans to find the best fit for you.

Meet Our Team

Franchise Principal Nobeel Khan and his team have a deep-rooted connection with the Blacktown community, driving their passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals. Our highly qualified and accredited Mortgage Brokers use advanced home loan matching software to streamline the process, making it simple and efficient for you.

Why Choose Aussie Blacktown?

• Experience: We specialize in assisting first home buyers, investors, and those looking to refinance.

• Community Trust: As trusted local experts, we are dedicated to saving you time, money, and effort.

• Comprehensive Knowledge: Our team has extensive experience in business, property, and financial markets.

• Qualified Experts: Our brokers are fully accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA).

Our Services

• We offer a wide range of services to meet all your financing needs:

• Home Loans: For first home buyers, investors, and those upgrading or extending.

• Refinancing: Get better terms on your existing mortgage.

• Land and Construction Loans: Perfect for building your dream home.

• Commercial Loans: For business and investment opportunities.

• Loan Consolidation: Simplify your finances.

• SMSF Lending, Car, and Personal Loans: Tailored to your specific needs.

• Insurance: Comprehensive coverage for peace of mind.

Convenience and Flexibility

Our team is available to meet you at a time that suits your schedule, including outside business hours. Located in the heart of 1 Alpha Street Blacktown, you can drop in for a chat or call us at 02 9194 0811 to arrange a free appointment.

At Aussie Blacktown, we leverage advanced technology and the Lendi platform system, including a user-friendly app, to streamline your loan application process and provide real-time updates. Follow us on Facebook for updates and more information.

Contact Us

Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Aussie Blacktown or call 02 9194 0811 to schedule a meeting. We proudly serve Blacktown, its surrounding suburbs, and wherever our clients are located.

Testimonials

Visit our Google Reviews for more client testimonials and insights into our exceptional service.