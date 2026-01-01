Aussie Ipswich

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Ipswich, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Ipswich was awarded the status of Platinum Store in 2020. Our mission is to be your trusted mortgage brokers for life. We have a wealth of experience and expertise to assist your unique circumstances. Our team comprises of multiple experienced, accredited brokers and a team of knowledgeable support staff who are here to assist you through your entire loan process. There are a number of options available for you to consider when looking for a loan and this may become incredibly overwhelming. At Aussie Ipswich, we understand this, which is why our team has a wealth of experience to assist you all the way through the process. Once you become a valued Aussie Ipswich customer, we don't just disappear. We are always available to assist you with any product, or general inquiries.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Basin Pocket 4305
  • Booval 4304
  • Brassall 4305
  • Brassall Heights 4305
  • Coalfalls 4305
  • East Ipswich 4305
  • Eastern Heights 4305
  • Ipswich 4305

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 34372333

Fax: 07 - 32485058

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Aussie Ipswich

130 Brisbane Street, Ipswich, QLD 4305

Phone: 07 - 34372333

Fax: 07 - 32485058

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What our customers say

Highly recommend! Very professional and friendly and made everything easy!

Natasha M.

Jon and the team know how to get you sorted. We can`t thank them enough for sorting our home loan at a better rate etc. Thanks guys!!

Christopher C.

We have used Aussie Ipswich for four purchases now and have been impressed each time. They are professional, prompt and have always acted in our best interests. We will definitely use them again

Rose W.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.