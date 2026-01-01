Aussie Paddington

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Paddington, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Paddington, our mission is to become your trusted mortgage broker for life. Our team comprises of multiple experienced, accredited brokers and knowledgeable support staff who are here to assist you through your entire loan process. With a panel of over 20 lenders, we can find the right product for you. We specialize in home loans for property purchases, Refinances, Land and Construction Loans, Commercial, Car, and Personal loans. Once you're an Aussie Paddington customer, we don't just disappear --we are always available to assist you with any product, or inquiry.

Have any questions? You are always welcome to drop into our Aussie Paddington office or, one of our brokers can come to you at a time and place that suits. To book a free appointment, fill out the form or call (07) 3368 2020. We are open Monday through to Friday and on the weekends/after hours by appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Paddington 4064
  • Auchenflower 4066
  • Ashgrove 4060
  • Kelvin Grove 4059
  • Milton 4064
  • Red Hill 4059

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 33682020

Fax: 07 - 33682025

Aussie Paddington

Shop b/209-211 Given Terrace, Paddington, QLD 4064

Phone: 07 - 33682020

Fax: 07 - 33682025

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.