Aussie Gepps Cross

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Gepps Cross, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Gepps Cross is dedicated to exceptional customer service, providing a personalised and premium experience without any extra charges. Our cutting-edge software empowers us to handle the groundwork on your behalf. In just a few minutes, we can compare a wide range of loans from various banks and lenders, ensuring we find the ideal option from our trusted panel. Say goodbye to the hassle of scheduling appointments at banks – we bring their products directly to you in a matter of minutes. Our friendly team at Aussie Gepps Cross is always here to assist you, conveniently available seven days a week. With our skilled consultants and staff, we eagerly await the opportunity to help you achieve your financial goals.

Here's what we offer:

• Free appointments at no cost to you

• Transparent pricing with no fees or hidden interest rates when using Aussie for your finance arrangements

• Home loans tailored to various needs (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors, Upgrades, Extensions)

• Refinancing solutions

• Land Loans & Construction Loans

• Commercial Loans

• Insurance options

At Aussie, we believe in the importance of asking the right questions. Contact us today and discover how much we can save you. With our expertise, we have assisted countless families in reducing their home loan expenses. Recognised for our outstanding performance, Aussie has received numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Best Mortgage Broker accolade for seven consecutive years. Rest assured, all our brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Mawson Lakes 5095
  • Para Hills West 5096
  • Cavan 5094
  • Gepps Cross 5094
  • Green Fields 5107
  • Parafield 5106
  • Pooraka 5095
  • Ingle Farm 5098

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 - 82622688

Fax: 08 - 83677462

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Aussie Gepps Cross

Tenancy 13, Gepps X Home HQ, 750 Main North Road, Gepps Cross, SA 5094

Phone: 08 - 82622688

Fax: 08 - 83677462

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.