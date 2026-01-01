Aussie Knox

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Knox, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Knox, your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers!

With an experience of 25+ years, our team of experienced mortgage brokers will find you a home loan that suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders. We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional customer service and believe in building long-lasting relationships with view to SAVE you monies.

Our Service to you is FREE.

We assist with

- Home Loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, and Investors)

- Refinancing of Home Loans

- Land Loans and Construction Loans

- Commercial Lending Services

- Car Loans and Personal Loans

- Life, Home, and Car Insurance

Book a free appointment with us today and let our seasoned team guide you towards financial security and homeownership bliss.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Wantirna 3152
  • Wantirna South 3152

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 03 - 98874088

Fax: 03 - 98875688

Follow:

Aussie Knox

Shop 1057 - Westfield Knox Shopping Centre 425 Burwood Highway, Wantirna, VIC 3152

Phone: 03 - 98874088

Fax: 03 - 98875688

Follow:

What our customers say

Hi Anu Now that our refinance loan has settled we would just like to thank you very much for all of your assistance with this loan. You have been extremely helpful and professional throughout the process and have taken all of the worry out of the details for us. Again thank you for your wonderful service and we will most definitely recommend both yourself and Aussie to our family and friends that may be looking for a loan in the future.

Pamela Taubert

Dear John and Nari, Just wanted to let you know that the above settlement took place yesterday afternoon and I collected the keys from the agent late in the evening.Thank you both so much for all your help in organising the finance and making this purchase through the SMSF possible. Your patience and helpful advice throughout the process is very much appreciated.

Ben

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.