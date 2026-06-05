What Aussie Brokers are seeing in today's rate environment

Key takeaways:

Many borrowers are reviewing their home loan ahead of the next RBA decision, even if they are not planning to refinance immediately.

Aussie Brokers say uncertainty around interest rates , affordability and market conditions is driving many borrower conversations right now.

Some homeowners may find their current rate remains competitive, while others are exploring ways to improve cash flow or borrowing power.

First-home buyers and upgraders may be seeing opportunities in some markets as investor activity softens and competition eases.

An Aussie Broker can help borrowers understand borrowing power, compare home loan options and decide whether a rate review may be worthwhile.

As another Reserve Bank meeting approaches, many Australians are asking the same question: What should I be doing with my home loan right now?

It's a question Aussie Brokers are hearing every day.

Some borrowers are wondering whether their rate is still competitive . Others are trying to understand how recent rate movements may affect their repayments , borrowing power or property plans. Many are seeking clarity before making a major financial decision.

While headlines tend to focus on what the RBA might do next, brokers say many borrowers are focused on something more immediate: understanding their options.

Across the country, many Australians appear to be taking a more cautious approach to borrowing, buying and investing as they assess how changing conditions may affect their plans.

Why uncertainty is driving borrower conversations

For many borrowers, the biggest challenge isn't necessarily the current rate environment. It's not knowing what comes next.

Matthew Bulmer, an Aussie Broker in Western Australia , said many clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

“I am seeing a bit of, 'What does this mean?' and then, 'Should I be buying? Should I not be buying?’,” he said.

“There are a lot of those conversations happening at the moment with a little bit of uncertainty.”

You might also be interested in: Could waiting to purchase a property cost you more?

In Victoria, Aussie Broker Rod Peirce said confidence had fallen noticeably among some buyers and investors as households navigated a mix of economic uncertainty, higher borrowing costs and policy changes.

"People have decided to hold off and take a wait-and-see approach," he said.

"At the moment, the horizon looks pretty cloudy, so people are hanging back and waiting."

For borrowers, that uncertainty can make it harder to know whether delaying a decision is helping them move closer to their goals.

Many are weighing up more than interest rates alone. Housing affordability, household budgets, property prices and policy changes are all influencing decision-making.

An Aussie Broker can help borrowers understand their borrowing power and explore different scenarios based on their circumstances rather than relying on market speculation.

Thinking about buying but unsure what you can afford? An Aussie Broker can help you understand property prices or loan options could affect your repayments and borrowing capacity. Book your appointment

Many borrowers are checking whether their rate is still competitive

One of the most common questions brokers are hearing is whether homeowners should review their current loan.

Nick Jones, Aussie Broker at Aussie Belmont in Sydney , said many existing customers are already on competitive rates.

“A lot of them still are competitive,” he said.

Jones said many conversations are focused on helping borrowers understand where they sit in the market rather than automatically recommending a refinance.

For homeowners, that's an important distinction.

A lower advertised rate does not always mean switching lenders will be worthwhile. Factors such as equity , loan size, fees and future plans can all influence whether a change makes sense.

For many borrowers, the first step is simply understanding how their current loan compares with today's market.

You might also be interested in: RBA interest rate predictions

How do you know if your rate is still competitive?

For many borrowers, this is the question sitting behind almost every conversation brokers are having right now.

The challenge is that most homeowners don't actively monitor their mortgage. They may know what rate they're paying, but not whether it remains competitive compared to the broader market or whether changes in their circumstances have opened up new options.

Jones said many clients are simply looking for reassurance.

"We're having a lot of conversations around what's competitive and what's not," he said.

"It's basically about calming people down and reassuring them that their current deal is still competitive."

For borrowers, that highlights an important point: reviewing a home loan isn't always about refinancing. Sometimes it's about understanding where you stand and whether your current loan still suits your needs.

An Aussie Broker can help compare your current loan against what's available in the market and explain whether there may be any benefit in reviewing your options.

For borrowers who want an ongoing way to keep an eye on their loan, Rate Radar in the Aussie App helps monitor your home loan around the clock and notifies you when a meaningful saving could be worth reviewing with your broker.

Download the Aussie app and turn on Rate Radar. Your home loan health check that never clocks off. IOS app download button Google app download button

Cash flow is becoming a bigger focus

Higher borrowing costs over recent years have changed the nature of many broker conversations.

Jones said debt consolidation enquiries have increased as some households look for ways to improve monthly cash flow.

"Debt consolidation is a big thing to try and free up cash flow," he said.

For some households, the focus has shifted from finding a lower rate to improving overall cash flow and managing day-to-day expenses.

That can include reviewing personal debts, upcoming expenses, loan structures and repayment strategies.

An Aussie Broker can help borrowers assess whether there are opportunities to improve cash flow while keeping long-term goals in mind.

You might also be interested in: How to boost your borrowing power before buying your next home

Some buyers are seeing opportunity where others see uncertainty

While some Australians are delaying property decisions, others appear to be using the current environment to their advantage.

Matthew Hawley, an Aussie Broker in Queensland, said reduced investor activity has created opportunities for some owner-occupiers.

“There's a lot of opportunity there for owner-occupier buyers, first-home buyers and people looking at upgrade homes, simply due to the lack of competition at the moment,” he said.

Peirce said softer conditions may also create opportunities for some buyers, particularly first-home buyers who have often faced intense competition in recent years.

"If those incentives help you get into the market during a softer property cycle, then that's going to benefit first-home buyers," he said.

While affordability remains a challenge in many markets, fewer active investors and more balanced conditions may give some buyers more time to research, negotiate and prepare before making a purchase decision.

That doesn't mean conditions are easier everywhere. Borrowing power remains sensitive to interest rates and household budgets continue to be stretched for many Australians.

But in some areas, buyers may be finding more choice and less competition than they experienced during stronger seller markets.

For first-home buyers , that can make understanding borrowing capacity more important than trying to predict future market movements.

Understand what you could borrow before you start house hunting Market conditions can change quickly. An Aussie Broker can help you understand your budget and explore your options. Book an appointmnet

Investors are becoming more cautious

Several brokers reported softer investor activity compared to earlier periods.

Some investors appear to be taking time to assess how changing economic conditions and proposed policy reforms may affect future plans.

Bulmer said conversations around using equity to purchase additional investment properties had slowed compared with previous years.

Jones said some investors had chosen to pause and reassess before proceeding with planned purchases.

That doesn't mean investor activity has stopped altogether, but some borrowers appear to be taking more time to evaluate their options before committing to a purchase.

Focus on what you can control

No one knows exactly what the next RBA decision will bring.

But borrowers don't need to wait for the announcement before reviewing their position.

Understanding your current rate, checking your borrowing power, reviewing your equity position and assessing your financial goals are all things you can control today.

For some borrowers, a review may confirm their current loan still suits their needs. For others, it may highlight options they hadn't previously considered.

An Aussie Broker can help borrowers understand their options and make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances.