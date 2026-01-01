Aussie Mackay

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Mackay, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Mackay, your local Aussie mortgage brokers. Aussie Mackay is home to highly experienced Franchisee, Max Direen and 5 additional brokers. We are fully accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. We service the entire Mackay, Whitsundays and  Central Highlands region and will take the time to understand your goals and objectives to match you with the home loan that suits your individual needs. In just a few minutes, our mortgage brokers will compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders. As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner than you think. Our business is focused on you. Our customers are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our customer's expectations in service standards and professionalism. Contact us to discuss to discuss your options in accessing  the Queensland Regional Boost, Home Builder or First Home Owner Grant if you're in the market to buy your first home.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bakers Creek 4740
  • Beaconsfield 4740
  • Bucasia 4750
  • East Mackay 4740
  • Glenella 4740
  • Mackay 4740
  • Mackay Harbour 4740
  • North Mackay 4740

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 07 - 49578366

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Aussie Mackay

Shop 2A,76 Gordon Street, Mackay, QLD 4740

Phone: 07 - 49578366

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What our customers say

Jody and Terry were wonderful to deal with and we really appreciated how responsive you were with assisting us with our home loan. Best Experience.

Katelyn Hocking

Fantastic service and support provided by Max and the team at Aussie Mackay organising our home loan in amazingly short time. Northing was a problem.

Margie Alexander

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.