Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt, Aussie Store

About us

We are your local Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Brokers Stephen Dunn & Michael Jarman, servicing Upper Mt Gravatt, Mount Gravatt, Wishart and Holland Park West.   We take the stress out of applying for a loan. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders to get the best deal, when we can search thousands home loans from over 20^ of Australia's leading lenders in just minutes. Comparing home loans has never been easier.   Whilst here, we also provide options to help protect your assets and lifestyle at the same time with insurance options to protect your big decision. - Purchase, Refinance, Loan top ups - Insurances ? Mortgage Protection, Income Protection & Trauma Cover - Insurance ? Home and Contents, Landlords and Auto - Asset Finance - Small Business Finance   Committed to providing exceptional customer service we pride ourselves on working closely with you to completely understand your home loan requirements. Whether it's getting into your new home, refinancing an existing home, or starting your investment portfolio faster - our first step is listening. We will ensure that the loan recommend is suited to your individual circumstances, giving you a great chance of gaining approval the first time.    Our goal is to make the process as simple as possible for you. We will make it easy to understand and will be available at all times to ensure that you are kept informed. Give us a call today to arrange an appointment at no cost to you. ^Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Nathan 4111
  • Holland Park West 4121
  • Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Wishart 4122
  • Griffith University 4111
  • Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 07 - 33493814

Fax: 07 - 33196199

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Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

2048 Logan Road, Upper Mt. Gravatt, QLD 4122

Phone: 07 - 33493814

Fax: 07 - 33196199

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.