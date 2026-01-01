Aussie Golden Grove

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Golden Grove, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Golden Grove, located at The Grove Village Golden Grove is home to professional mortgage brokers who have a wealth of experience in customer service, home loan lending, banking, and management.

The Golden Grove Store specializes in first home buyers, residential home loans, commercial lending, land purchase, and construction, refinance, Personal loans and car loans – researching to see if there is a more competitive interest rate with your current lender, purchasing an investment property, or seeking help on the possibility of restructuring your existing home loan.

Our team of specialized Mortgage Brokers are all MFAA Certified and hold a Diploma in Mortgage Brokering & Financial Services.

We have the ability to research thousands of home loans from our panel of over 20 Lenders.

Appointments are free so don’t hesitate to give us a call!

Ph 08 8251 1800 Mobile: 0401544694

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Golden Grove 5125
  • Greenwith 5125
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Yatala Vale 5126
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Gulfview Heights 5096

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 08 - 82511800

Fax: 08 - 82512522

Follow:

Aussie Golden Grove

Shop 34A, Golden Grove Village Shopping Centre, Corner Golden and Grove Ways, Golden Grove, SA 5125

Phone: 08 - 82511800

Fax: 08 - 82512522

Follow:

What our customers say

Dianne and David at Aussie Golden Grove were terrific. They worked so hard to find the most efficient loan at a good rate. In the current complex banking environment, having Dianne and David to deal with everything made it so much easier. Thanks again for your hard work and finding the outcome I wanted.

Alister G.

We had the most amazing experience with Dianne and David at Aussie Golden Grove. After two months of extreme stress, attempting to deal with a credit union who promised us the world and continually disappointed us, Dianne and David were able to have it all sorted within a week. They worked long hours and squeezed us in to their already busy schedule knowing we were close to settlement. They did all the hard yards for us and pushed to get it all done in a very timely manner while keeping us thoroughly informed throughout the process. They were always so welcoming, patient and helpful with all of our questions as first time buyers and they shared in our happiness and relief when it all went through. We cannot recommend Dianne and David enough and know we will have their support throughout our time as land and construction home owners.

Rebecca S.

We found Cheryl to be a highly professional broker who made the process extremely easy and stress-free. Cheryl acted on our behalf on two occasions when we have bought and sold property and her work has always been at a high standard. We'd recommend her without hesitation.

Jeffrey O.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.