Aussie Craigieburn

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Craigieburn, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Craigieburn — your local mortgage broking team proudly supporting clients across Craigieburn, Mickleham, Kalkallo, Donnybrook, and beyond.

Our team specialises in all areas of residential lending, including ﬁrst home buyers, reﬁnancing, investment lending, upgrading, and construction ﬁnance. We also assist clients with personal loans, car loans, commercial property and business equipment ﬁnance. Whether you’re purchasing your very ﬁrst home, building your dream home, growing your investment portfolio, or simply looking for a better deal on your current loan, we’re here to help make the process feel clear, straightforward, and stress-free.

At Aussie Craigieburn, we understand that no two clients are the same. Some buyers have straightforward applications, while others may be self-employed, building, newly arrived to Australia, living overseas, or simply unsure where to start. Our experienced team takes the time to understand your individual situation and guide you through your options with honest advice and personalised support.

With access to a panel of 25+ lenders, we compare a wide range of loan options from major banks and specialist lenders to help ﬁnd a solution suited to your needs and long-term goals. We also regularly assist ﬁrst home buyers in understanding the different government grants, schemes, and incentives available, helping many clients enter the property market sooner than they expected.

But a great home loan is only part of the journey. As part of the wider Aussie network, we can also connect you with additional property-related services including Aussie Buyers Agents, Aussie Conveyancing, Seller Assist, and insurance options — giving you access to expert support throughout every stage of your property journey.

We’re available ﬁve days a week, with evening and Weekend appointments available for added convenience. For clients unable to visit the office face to face, we also offer phone and video appointments to make the process as accessible and ﬂexible as possible.

Whether you’re buying now or planning ahead, Aussie Craigieburn can help. Our service is always free. 

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Craigieburn 3064
  • Greenvale 3059

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 93081002

Fax: 03 - 93083242

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Aussie Craigieburn

Shop BOO-006 Craigieburn Central, 340 Craigieburn Road, Craigieburn, VIC 3064

Phone: 03 - 93081002

Fax: 03 - 93083242

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.