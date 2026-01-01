About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Bowden 5007
- Brompton 5007
- Enfield 5085
- Fitzroy 5082
- Nailsworth 5083
- Ovingham 5082
- Prospect 5082
- Prospect East 5082
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
My broker went above and beyond. I feel like my broker, Belinda Woodley from Aussie Prospect, was on my ‘team’ from our first conversation. She understood my situation was unique and went out of her way to find the lender I needed. Even when my application had to continuously be put on hold because of situations out of my control, she never once stopped contact or trying for me. Her support team are equally as amazing no matter what sort of mess I’d created for them.
Rebecca S.
Matt Rose from Aussie Home Loans Prospect has been looking after my needs since my very first unit property purchase in 2009. He remembers by personal journey and he understands my needs. Most importantly, he explains things well, and always helps me navigate through it all. He and his team are amazing to work with. They work really hard, above and beyond. I can always expect a timely response from them. I couldn’t recommend them high enough. I have referred them to my friends before, and they all say the same.
Bec
The team at Aussie Prospect have been simply the best. They have been patient and thorough in understanding our needs and finding the right outcome for us. They took care every step of the way. Highly recommend.
Lisa S.