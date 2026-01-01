Aussie Prospect

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Prospect, Aussie Store

About us

Whether you’re looking at making your first purchase, upgrading your current property, refinancing to improve cashflow, or purchasing an investment property, Aussie Prospect is here to help. We make finding time to speak with an Aussie broker convenient by offering either in-person or online appointments at mutually convenient times. Open five days a week and conveniently located just 10 minutes outside of the Adelaide CBD, we are here to service all clients regardless of circumstances. After hours or weekend appointments are available upon request.

Matthew Rose and Belinda Woodley are the Franchisees/Directors of the Aussie Prospect store and are industry leaders in the mortgage broking field. They have a team of skilled brokers and valued administration support staff to ensure their customers receive the utmost care and attention from the initial meeting to settlement and everything in between. With countless awards and recognition of exceptional customer service, you’re in good hands with an Aussie Prospect broker!

With access to over 25 lenders and thousands of product options, we can take the stress out of the equation and do the leg work for you to source the most suitable finance to meet your individual needs and circumstances.

Aussie Prospect is here to assist all clients in both metropolitan and rural areas across South Australia. In addition to the areas of service listed below, we are also able to assist clients and referrals with purchases across Australia.

If you’re ready to experience the difference by having a mortgage broker who has your best interest at heart, please call us on 8408 5000 or pop in and see us at Aussie Prospect, Sefton Park Shopping Centre, 239 Main North Road, Prospect, SA 5083.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bowden 5007
  • Brompton 5007
  • Enfield 5085
  • Fitzroy 5082
  • Nailsworth 5083
  • Ovingham 5082
  • Prospect 5082
  • Prospect East 5082

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 8408 5000

Fax: 08 - 84085001

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Aussie Prospect

Shop D2, Sefton Park Shopping Centre, 239 Main North Road, Sefton Park, SA 5083

Phone: 08 8408 5000

Fax: 08 - 84085001

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What our customers say

My broker went above and beyond. I feel like my broker, Belinda Woodley from Aussie Prospect, was on my ‘team’ from our first conversation. She understood my situation was unique and went out of her way to find the lender I needed. Even when my application had to continuously be put on hold because of situations out of my control, she never once stopped contact or trying for me. Her support team are equally as amazing no matter what sort of mess I’d created for them.

Rebecca S.

Matt Rose from Aussie Home Loans Prospect has been looking after my needs since my very first unit property purchase in 2009. He remembers by personal journey and he understands my needs. Most importantly, he explains things well, and always helps me navigate through it all. He and his team are amazing to work with. They work really hard, above and beyond. I can always expect a timely response from them. I couldn’t recommend them high enough. I have referred them to my friends before, and they all say the same.

Bec

The team at Aussie Prospect have been simply the best. They have been patient and thorough in understanding our needs and finding the right outcome for us. They took care every step of the way. Highly recommend.

Lisa S.

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ING
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